Biggest daytime TV feuds: Duos who famously fell out

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby aren't the first co-stars to fall out. Some of our favourite daytime TV stars have struggled to get along with their presenting partners. While a number of celebrities have chosen to keep their feuds out of the spotlight, others have chosen to address them publicly, causing some serious tension. We're taking a look at the most famous fallouts in daytime TV, and you might be surprised by some of them…

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have reportedly fallen out on the set of This Morning. Prior to Phillip's departure from the show – which was announced over the weekend – it was rumoured that the co-stars' relationship had been put under strain, following the trial of Phillip's brother, Timothy Schofield.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Reports surfaced of a feud between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

After a headline-hitting trial at Exeter Crown Court, Timothy was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child. Phillip has since cut ties with his brother, and Timothy has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

© Instagram The co-stars' relationship reportedly came under strain following Phillip's brother Timothy's trial

Initially, Phillip had refuted reports of a fallout with Holly. Sharing a statement with The Sun, he explained: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone."

© REX Phillip refuted the reports in a statement

He added: "Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

Despite putting on a united front, however, Phillip revealed on Saturday that he has quit This Morning. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

© Shutterstock Phillip has since announced his exit from This Morning

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Holly confirmed she would remain on screen

Holly has since reacted to the news. Releasing her own statement, she said: "Hi everyone…It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford

Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford came to blows on Good Morning Britain in March 2021. During a segment on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the co-stars had an explosive argument live on air.

After Piers criticised the Duchess of Sussex, saying that she'd "dropped him" after meeting Prince Harry, Alex came back with a passionate response. "I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off," he said.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

© Rex Following his on-screen argument with Alex, Piers left Good Morning Britain

Prompting an angry response from Piers, the presenter quickly replied: "Ok I'm done with this," and stormed off. Alex later branded his behaviour as "diabolical."

Shortly after the on-air argument occurred, ITV confirmed that Piers had left Good Morning Britain. As of April 2022, he is the host of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

© Getty Images Earlier this year, Piers reflected on the incident and criticised Alex

Two years after their fallout, however, Piers reignited his feud with Alex. During a BBC interview with Amol Rajan, he said: "Just for the record, I think he was a treacherous little [expletive]. So he can say what he likes about me. He absolutely has a right to his opinion. That is my opinion about him." Alex has refrained from responding.

Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes has been open about his feelings towards Phillip Schofield in the past after his partner Ruth Langsford made a complaint about his behaviour to ITV. He told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes has spoken publicly about Phillip, calling him "passive-aggressive"

"I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

Following reports of a feud between Holly and Phillip in 2023, Eamonn has also chimed in with some critical comments. During a stint on his GB News show in May, Eamonn said: "He's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it."

Following Phillip's subsequent exit from the programme, Eamonn discussed the situation on air. Addressing the idea that Phillip had chosen to step away, the 63-year-old said: "Oh please, let's just stop this. He was sacked."

After his co-star, Isabel Webster asked: "Is that stabbing him in the back?" Eamonn, who was determined for his opinion to be heard, called Holly "false" and said she "stabbed" Phillip in the back.

Saira Khan and her Loose Women co-stars

The stars of Loose Women have continued to deny rumours of a feud behind the scenes. However, in January 2021, ex-panellist Saira Khan made some comments that got fans talking.

© ITV/REX/Shutterstock Saira Khan hinted at some tension behind the scenes on Loose Women

While appearing on Scott McGlynn's IGTV series Celebrity Skin Talk, Saira was asked whether she'd stayed in contact with her Loose Women co-stars. "Look – you make friends with some people, you tolerate some people and some people you just have to do a job with," she replied.

© Rex Saira explained that she had to "tolerate" some of her co-stars

"I'm not going to go into the nitty gritty there now but there are some friends, there are some people that I will be close to because we share, because we get each other, and there are some people that I really just don't miss at all. It's like – I just had to tolerate you to do the job."

She added that it was important to remain professional when it comes to working relationships.

Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden had a fallout with Phillip Schofield after she reportedly lost out on presenting This Morning while Holly hosted I'm a Celebrity in Australia, as Phil didn't want her to have the gig. Joking on Heart Breakfast about the things she never wants to find in her home back in 2019, she joked: "Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield."

© Photo: Rex Amanda Holden has been vocal about her relationship with Phillip

Amanda also spoke to her radio co-host Jamie Theakston about the situation, saying: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?"

© Rex Amanda said she'd attempted to make amends by suggesting a coffee, but Phillip never replied

Phillip spoke about hosting the show with Amanda way back in 2014, telling Heat magazine: "She has a faulty edit button and she forgets she's on the telly, which is enormously endearing and funny, but occasionally quite scary."

