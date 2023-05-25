Chicago Fire: fans go wild after Matt Casey's finale comeback ends with major cliffhanger

Chicago Fire fans were overjoyed to see Jesse Spencer return as fan favorite character Captain Matt Casey in the season 11 finale. However, they were left on the edge of their seat with the episode's major cliffhanger.

The actor, who also made a surprise return to the NBC show earlier in the series, came back to reprise his role in the dramatic episode and left audiences shocked when he got down on one knee to propose to on-screen love interest Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) but before fans got to see whether the pair officially got engaged – the screen went black.

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the proposal and it seems they were going wild after being left on such a huge cliffhanger. One person wrote: "Casey propose to Brett and I am just freaking out right now to know her ANSWER #ChicagoFire."

© NBC Casey proposed to Brett in the season finale

A second echoed this, tweeting: "Arghhhh she better say yes. Pleasssee let Casey have a happy ending too." A third added: "#ChicagoFire really gonna play us like that with that ending? The nerve!" While a fourth commented: "Yes!!! He proposed!!! MATT CASEY PROPOSED TO SYLVIE BRETT!!! The way I screamed!!!!! #Brettsey is endgame!! What a sweet proposal!!! #ChicagoFire."

Although fans were overjoyed to see Casey get down on one knee and propose to the love of his life, Chicago Fire has some serious questions to answer. Before the romantic moment played out on screen, viewers were told that Brett has adopted a baby girl and is over the moon. What will this mean for Brett and Casey moving forward? And will Casey leave Portland and return for good?

© NBC Jesse Spencer in Chicago Fire finale

The news that Jesse was returning for the finale was confirmed by the show earlier this month and after his brief return for the episode titled Danger Is All Around, many were left hoping that his return would be permanent.

Is Jesse Spencer returning to Chicago Fire for good?

Chicago Fire haven't revealed if Casey's return to the show is permanent but given the proposal and evidently important storyline between him and Brett, it's certainly likely that the actor will be back in the fall for season 12.

Jesse Spencer spoke to Deadline in April about his potential permanent residency in the cast but remained cryptic: "The potential to come back would be awesome. I'm always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court.

© Getty Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire

"I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I'm totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea."

© NBC Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey in Chicago Fire

© NBC Jesse Spencer was last permanently on the show in season ten

© NBC Taylor Kinney left Chicago Fire in season 11

