Great British Sewing Bee star Esme Young's hidden childhood health condition that's 'still a bit of a problem today'

Esme Young is known and loved for putting amateur sewers to the test on the BBC's much-loved reality competition programme, The Great British Sewing Bee.

The esteemed designer has forged a successful career in the fashion world and is famous for launching her label, Swanky Modes, in the 1970s. While fans may know a little about Esme's early life thanks to various interviews she's given over the years, did you know that a health condition from her childhood still impacts her today?

Whilst chatting to SheerLuxe last year, Esme revealed that she was "partially deaf" as a child and learned to read when she was seven years old as a result.

© Production Esme Young is a judge alongside Patrick Grant on The Great British Sewing Bee

"No one really understood that that was the problem," explained the 74-year-old. "My teachers thought I was thick and my father used to describe me as 'dreamy' – but, really, I was in my own little world because I couldn't hear anyone.

"I also didn't learn to read until I was seven because I didn't know how to make the right sounds. It's still a bit of a problem today because I have to look at everything visually."

While Esme admitted that her hearing is still "a bit of a problem", she hasn't let it hold her back. Her label, which she launched with friends Judy Dewsbery, Melanie Langer and Jeanette Beckham, has been worn by the likes of Cher and Grace Jones, as well as appearing in fashion magazines Vogue and the V&A Little Black Dress Book.

Esme's work has also been seen on the big screen, with her designs appearing in films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Trainspotting, and The Beach.

Esme [right], with her Swanky Modes colleagues, Judy Dewsbury and Melanie Herberfield

"Renée Zellweger's bunny suit is probably the one outfit people want to know about," Esme told SheerLuxe. "She wanted it tighter and tighter to emphasise Bridget's figure. I made a pretty intricate corset, and she couldn't sit down in it in the end. I also made the pink suit Dale Winton wore in Trainspotting. I loved having a bit of input in all these films."

Esme isn't just known for her success in the fashion industry, however. She's also a regular fixture on the BBC thanks to her judging role on The Great British Sewing Bee.

WATCH: Esme and Patrick have great rapport on the show

Esme appears on the show alongside fellow judge Patrick Grant and host Sara Pascoe, who has been temporarily replaced for series ten after welcoming her second child.

© Love Productions/Paul Andrews The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2023 airs on Thursday

Esme and Patrick return to the show in a festive special on Thursday night, which will see the experts joined by four celebrities and new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Punk icon Toyah Willcox, actor Kerry Godliman, comedian Jessica Knappett and actor Hammed Animashaun will be putting their sewing skills to the test in a series of challenges, including putting their "twist on a pattern for a Christmas stocking", and creating "an outfit worthy of their dream Christmas Day".

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2023 airs on Thursday 21 December on BBC One at 9pm.