Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce 'break' as they share exciting announcement

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced that they are taking a break from their podcast, Dick and Angel's CHAT…EAU, over the summer as they prepare to return with a second season.

The couple, who rose to fame on Channel 4's documentary series Escape to the Chateau, shared the exciting news on social media.

"Hello! Thank you to everyone who has tuned into Dick and Angel's CHAT…EAU Podcast during the last year!" the pair penned. "We are taking a break for the summer but will be back in September for Season Two!

"In preparation we are doing a special: ASK US ANYTHING Q&A. So…ask away in the comments below!!!"

In the comments section, fans wished the duo are restful break. One person penned: "Woohoo wishing you a wonderful break away from the masses, so well earned," while another added: "Cheers! Enjoy your summer!!"

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Dick and Angel Strawbridge's podcast will return with a second season

Meanwhile, other fans flooded the comments section with questions for their Q&A special, with one person asking when they'll be back on our TV screens.

We last saw the pair in their travel series, Secret France, which aired in June. The three-part series saw Dick and Angel "go off the beaten track" as they explore little-known locations across the country, "seeking out the unexpected and uncovering the extraordinary".

© Channel 4 Secret France aired in June

The series was released over a year after Escape to the Chateau came to an end in December 2022 after nine seasons. The popular programme, which premiered in 2016, followed Dick, Angel and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, as they renovated their derelict 19th-century chateau home.

After the show ended, there were reports about clashes between the Strabwridges and the show's producers.

Addressing the claims during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine in October last year, Dick said: "We made a decision that last year was going to be the finale and we told everybody. So, when the stories came out and everybody started talking about the show ending, it wasn't news, it was something that had happened a long time ago in the past."

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge address Escape to the Chateau ending

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in December, the couple revealed that they had their children's future in mind when deciding to end the programme.

"We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them," said Dick, adding that with Arthur starting senior school, the pressure on their little ones is "phenomenal".

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The couple share two children, Arthur and Dorothy

Angel added that up until 2023, the couple's show was not broadcast on French television at their request. "Because while we are the British family that bought the Chateau in the village, we are very much completely normal," she explained.