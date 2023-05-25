After an incredible fourth season, Succession is airing its final ever episode on Sunday evening and Brian Cox has shared his wild theory about the show's ending and what he thinks really happened to his character, Logan Roy.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who has won wide praise for his portrayal as the Waystar Roy Co. matriarch, made a dramatic exit from the HBO show's third episode when Logan went into cardiac arrest and died aboard his private jet while traveling to Sweden to secure a deal with GoJo.

WATCH: The official trailer for Succession season four

But now the star has shared a fascinating theory that Logan may have in fact faked his own death in order to keep a watchful eye over his children, specifically his three youngest, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) to see how they would cope in the aftermath of his death.

Speaking with the BBC's Amol Rajan as part of the broadcaster's Interviews series, Brian admitted that he had thought that Logan could have pulled the move strategically. "I still believe this, maybe Logan isn't dead," he began, adding: "This could be part of an elaborate ruse to find out.

MORE: What does HBO Max's rebrand into Max mean for shows like Succession and The Last of Us, plus your subscription plan?

MORE: Succession: who is Nate Sofrelli and what is his relationship with Shiv?

© Home Box Office Brian Cox has won wide praise in his role as Logan Roy

"Well, if you think about it, from Logan's point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen? And the only way to do that is to fake his death. And, at some distant point, he's observing the chaos that is following."

However, as much as we love his fun theory on what happened to L to the O-G, Brian was quick to share that it was simply his belief and not the plot of the finale. "I'm just saying that could have been a supposition." We can only imagine how the fans would react to this!

© HBO Succession will air the final episode this weekend

During the same interview, Brian also shared his initial reaction to finding out that he would be killed off in episode three and the actor admitted he felt rejected by the script. "[Succession creator Jesse Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early."

Brian continued: "And it was a great scene. That's why I didn't watch it because I have no interest in watching it. My own death will come soon enough. But I just thought, 'Wow', you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act."

"It was an odd feeling. I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, 'Oh, all the work I've done. And finally, I'm going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane'."

© Home Box Office Succession cast in episode four

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their own theories on how they think Succession will end its tremendous four-season run. As one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV, the recent episodes have sparked an outpouring of tweets, memes, and theories from the Succession fanbase sharing their thoughts on what the final feature-length episode will bring.

While some are convinced that co-CEO Kendall Roy will end up as the ultimate successor, others have the view that Shiv will reign champion after forming an alliance with Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård). Others have more outlandish ideas about cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) ending up on top. Fans will have to wait to find out.

Brian Cox: Amol Rajan Interviews airs on BBC Two on Thursday at 7pm and on BBC iPlayer.

Succession airs its final ever episode on Sunday May 28 on HBO in the U.S. and Monday May 29 on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.