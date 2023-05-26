JoAnne Garcia Swisher will be back for new episodes of the Netflix show

Sweet Magnolias fans, listen up! The Netflix show has shared some first look images at the upcoming third season and revealed when audiences can expect new episodes to drop.

The streaming platform announced this week that season three would be out in the summer and will reunite fans with JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley to portray friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen respectively.

Judging by the new photos and recent information shared about the new episodes, it looks like the third season will pick up exactly where season two left off. Find out more below…

When is Sweet Magnolias season three out?

Netflix has confirmed that season three of Sweet Magnolias, which is based on the book series of the same name written by Sherryl Woods, will be released on July 20. Like previous seasons before it, all ten episodes will drop on the streaming platform in one go, meaning fans can binge to their heart's content.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 309 of Sweet Magnolias

What will Sweet Magnolias season three be about?

Season two finished on a major cliffhanger when Maddie's love-interest Cal ended up getting arrested at Sullivan's restaurant after he punched an obsessive fan. And from the description of the new episodes, it seems like Maddie and Cal want to move forward.

An official synopsis for the new episodes has been shared to fans and it sounds like it's going to be a brilliant series! "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path," it explains.

"Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox in episode 202 of Sweet Magnolias

"Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

Fans will also no doubt be hoping that season three explores more of Dana Sue's reunion with her husband, Ronnie, and Bill's discovery that he fathered Isaac with former high school fling, Peggy.

Who will star in Sweet Magnolias season three?

As mentioned, the three main cast members will be back to reprise their roles as three best friends born and raised in the small southern town of Serenity, SC. JoAnne Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, will be joined by Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as well as other familiar faces such as: Chris Klein, who plays Bill Townsend, Jamie Lynn Spears, who stars as Noreen Fitzgibbons, and Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend.

Meanwhile, other names set to return include: Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, Dion Johnstone and Justin Bruening.

© RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan Sweet Magnolias

