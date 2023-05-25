When is Bridgerton season 3 being released?

After Queen Charlotte, fans have been more eager than ever for the return of Bridgerton, which will kick things off with the romance between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) in season three. So what is happening regarding the main series, and when will it be landing on Netflix? Here's everything we know…

Season two was released in March 2022, with season three filming taking place over the course of the year from July. It looked like the show wrapped filming in early March 2023, which is when cast mates shared snaps of the wrap party. Since the show will now be in post-production, we can expect the series to be released either in late 2023, or early 2024. However, this is all speculative as Netflix hasn't confirmed an exact day for the eight-part series – yet!

What will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

While season two focused on the relationship between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, season three will put his younger brother, Colin, in centre stage – and examine his relationship with Penelope Featherington. The pair have long been friends, with Penelope harbouring a long standing crush for Colin – but the season two finale changed all of that.

In the episode, Penelope is devastated after hearing Colin joking about his relationship with her behind her back, telling his friends he would never "dream" of courting her. Rude!

© Photo: Netflix Season 3 will follow Penelope and Colin's relationship

The synopsis reveals: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

© Netflix Season 2 followed Anthony and Kate

When will Benedict Bridgerton's storyline happen?

Although Benedict's romance with Sophie takes place in the third novel, the order of the series has been changed around to put a spotlight on Colin and Penelope's romance for season three. However, we think season four might finally be Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict) taking centre stage – but won't know for sure until season three is released!

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Luke opened up about his character’s sexuality to Entertainment Weekly, saying: "Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere… Obviously, there’s a way to go, so we’ll see what happens with Benedict, but we’re only on season two, so there’s lots of space for him to explore all sorts of things."

