Everything Holly Willoughby has said about the This Morning’s Phillip Schofield drama

Holly Willoughby is still on a break following the recent, shocking revelations about Phillip Schofield’s affair with a crew member on This Morning. The TV personality, who co-presented the show and Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip, has released statements about the situation - find out everything she has said about the drama so far…

Following reports that Holly and Phillip weren’t getting along behind the scenes of the ITV breakfast show, Phillip released a statement saying that it has been a “tough few weeks” for them both. Holly surprisingly didn’t reply with a response, with insiders claiming that she had been “blindsided” by her co-star’s comments.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes accuses Holly Willoughby of 'using' Alison Hammond amid Phillip Schofield scandal

After Phillip’s exit from the show a few days later, Holly released a brief statement which read: “Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him.”

MORE: Is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning following Phillip Schofield drama - and when?

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford's friendship with Phillip Schofield's former lover

She issued another statement after Phillip admitted to having a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague”, writing: “It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly.”

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been good friends for years and the mother-of-three was by his side when he came out as gay back in 2020

The statement read: “Whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been friends for years

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning sofa

He continued: "In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now. I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

© Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford onstage with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the National Television Awards back in 2021

Holly has since remained silent after various on-screen personalties including Dr Ranj Singh and Eamonn Holmes has issued statements about the toxicity working conditions at This Morning. However, Phillip posted a statement reading: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

© Shutterstock This Morning has replied to reports of an axe

The 61-year-old added: “This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I world there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the year, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.