This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present united front amid fallout rumours

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented a united front during Monday morning's show amid rumours that they have fallen out off-screen.

It has been reported that their relationship has come under strain in recent weeks following Phillip's brother Timothy's sex abuse trial in April. Neither of the ITV stars addressed the recent rumours and instead carried on with the programme as normal.

Phillip, 61, addressed the reports in a recent interview with The Sun. "As I have said before, Holly is my rock," he said. "We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

The 61-year-old added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

In April, Timothy was found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, prompting Phillip to issue a statement. "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family," he began via Instagram. "I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

This isn't the first media storm the TV hosts have weathered in recent months. Holly and Phillip both faced fierce criticism over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen's lying in state.

Addressing the controversy on This Morning, Holly could be heard saying in a voiceover: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

"We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

Holly, 42, and Phillip have been good friends for years and have been very open about their close relationship on and off camera.

Holly, who joined This Morning in 2009, compared her bond with Phillip to the one she shares with her sister in an interview with The Guardian. Admitting that they've never had an argument in the years that they've worked together, she said: "Now we've got to the stage where we'll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It’s really weird. The only other person I've got that with is my sister."

