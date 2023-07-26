This Morning presenting line-up confirmed amid Phillip Schofield replacement reports

This Morning has confirmed which stars will be hosting the show next week while Holly Willoughby remains absent from the programme on her summer break.

Towards the end of Wednesday's programme, which was hosted Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the show ran an advert for next week's shows and revealed that Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle would be taking the reins.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson will host the show next week

Viewers can expect the duo to be joined by an array of "cracking guests" while they enjoy "delicious food" and have "a lot of laughs", too.

Josie and Craig will be taking over from Friday presenters Alison and Dermot, who have been holding down the fort while Holly's been away.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond have been presenting the show in Holly's absence

Fans of the show were quick to react to the news on Twitter and expressed their excitement over the upcoming pairing. One person wrote: "Yes, Josie and Craig next week!!" while another person tweeted: "Josie & Craig back next week!!!"

The announcement comes amid reports that ITV will not be hiring a new broadcaster to replace Phillip Schofield following his departure in May.

Instead, it's been reported that Holly will front the show as its sole star and will be joined by a roster of presenters, including Alison, Dermot, Josie and Craig.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby will reportedly take the reins as This Morning's sole star

Holly is currently enjoying her annual summer holiday but is expected to return to her usual spot on the iconic blue sofa in September.

The mum-of-three has faced some tough moments in recent months, including the loss of her beloved mother-in-law, Sandra, earlier this month.

Holly, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, shared a very close bond with his late mum and penned a touching tribute to her on Instagram. "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself," Holly wrote alongside a selfie of her and Sandra smiling while enjoying a glass of prosecco in the sunshine. "Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength every day in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Holly has also had to deal with Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning. The 61-year-old broadcaster left ITV in May following reports of growing tensions between him and Holly.

© Getty Phillip Schofield left ITV in May

The following month, Phillip admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague. In a statement, he said that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby address Phillip Schofield controversy following This Morning return

At the time, Holly addressed the news during an episode of This Morning. "I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions," she said. "You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved."

She continued: "That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."