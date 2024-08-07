Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby's lush garden at £3m townhouse is blooming - rare photos
Holly Willoughby takes selfie in her garden© Instagram

Holly Willoughby's lush garden at £3m townhouse is blooming - rare photos

The former This Morning presenter's garden is an oasis 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Holly Willoughby is lucky enough to live in a gorgeous townhouse in London estimated to be worth around the £3 million mark, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the property has an equally impressive garden.  

The former This Morning presenter, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin with whom she shares three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine, has shared the occasional photo of the garden at their home – and it's blooming and beautiful.

Holly Willoughby in cropped jeans© Instagram
Holly's stunning garden at home is blooming

We've rounded up these gorgeous snaps of Holly's garden at her lovely townhouse...

Best photos of Holly Willoughby's garden at wow-worthy £3m home

1/6

Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse of her garden© Instagram

Outdoor kitchen

Holly's garden is clearly impressive in size as it's large enough to feature an outdoor kitchen.

While posting a tribute to her dad Brian for Father's Day, the TV star posted a photo of their outdoor dining area which features a Belfast sink and gorgeous blue cupboards.

2/6

Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse of her garden© Instagram

Al fresco dining

Holly posted this photo of a squirrel in her garden and at the same time showed off her gorgeous outdoor furniture. 

The TV star seems to have wicker dining chairs with comfy cushions, perfect for when the family want to enjoy some al fresco dining.

Behind the dining table, we can also spot Holly's chic flower beds.

3/6

Holly Willoughby takes a selfie while drinking a cup of tea© Instagram

Patio

This photo was taken from Holly's kitchen when she was enjoying her morning brew, but it allows us a great view of the patio area.

Pot plants nestled in charcoal grey flower beds line the patio, with tall trees in between. 

The kitchen area also has floor-to-ceiling glass doors which means plenty of light can flood in from outside. 

It also means during the warmer months, Holly can open them fully and have a lovely blend of indoor-outdoor.

4/6

Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse of her garden© Instagram

Finishing touches

Holly posted this snap from a similar angle from inside her kitchen but we love that we can see the finishing touches that she's added to the garden. 

We can spot the outdoor seating area with more wicker chairs, as well as a stunning hanging black lantern – perfect for adding light outside on dark evenings.

5/6

Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse of her garden© Instagram

Allotment

Holly has made no secret about being a fan of growing her own vegetables. 

In this post, she shows off the allotment area of her garden in its full glory. 

The broadcaster seems to have organised it well with different segments and areas for different plants, herbs and more.

6/6

Holly Willoughby's lush garden at £3m London townhouse© Instagram

Finer details

This photo of a flower that Holly had grown is beautiful. 

It also caught our eye because we can see that the mother-of-three has incorporated design elements into her garden including these gorgeous tiles on the patio, which match the blue cupboards of the outdoor kitchen perfectly.  

 

