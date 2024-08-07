Holly Willoughby's lush garden at £3m townhouse is blooming - rare photos

Holly Willoughby is lucky enough to live in a gorgeous townhouse in London estimated to be worth around the £3 million mark, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the property has an equally impressive garden.

The former This Morning presenter, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin with whom she shares three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine, has shared the occasional photo of the garden at their home – and it's blooming and beautiful.

© Instagram Holly's stunning garden at home is blooming

We've rounded up these gorgeous snaps of Holly's garden at her lovely townhouse...

Best photos of Holly Willoughby's garden at wow-worthy £3m home

1/ 6 © Instagram Outdoor kitchen Holly's garden is clearly impressive in size as it's large enough to feature an outdoor kitchen. While posting a tribute to her dad Brian for Father's Day, the TV star posted a photo of their outdoor dining area which features a Belfast sink and gorgeous blue cupboards.



2/ 6 © Instagram Al fresco dining Holly posted this photo of a squirrel in her garden and at the same time showed off her gorgeous outdoor furniture. The TV star seems to have wicker dining chairs with comfy cushions, perfect for when the family want to enjoy some al fresco dining. Behind the dining table, we can also spot Holly's chic flower beds.

3/ 6 © Instagram Patio This photo was taken from Holly's kitchen when she was enjoying her morning brew, but it allows us a great view of the patio area. Pot plants nestled in charcoal grey flower beds line the patio, with tall trees in between. The kitchen area also has floor-to-ceiling glass doors which means plenty of light can flood in from outside. It also means during the warmer months, Holly can open them fully and have a lovely blend of indoor-outdoor.

4/ 6 © Instagram Finishing touches Holly posted this snap from a similar angle from inside her kitchen but we love that we can see the finishing touches that she's added to the garden. We can spot the outdoor seating area with more wicker chairs, as well as a stunning hanging black lantern – perfect for adding light outside on dark evenings.



5/ 6 © Instagram Allotment Holly has made no secret about being a fan of growing her own vegetables. In this post, she shows off the allotment area of her garden in its full glory. The broadcaster seems to have organised it well with different segments and areas for different plants, herbs and more.



6/ 6 © Instagram Finer details This photo of a flower that Holly had grown is beautiful. It also caught our eye because we can see that the mother-of-three has incorporated design elements into her garden including these gorgeous tiles on the patio, which match the blue cupboards of the outdoor kitchen perfectly.

