Call the Midwife teases emotional special episode with behind-the-scenes video

Call the Midwife has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming Christmas special, which is set to be an emotional one!

Sharing a video of the three youngest Turner children, Angela, Teddy and May, playing in the snow, the show's official social media account revealed that filming for the festive episode is going "brilliantly", adding that viewers may need "a tissue or two" when the special airs in December.

The three young actors, Alice Brown, Edward Shaw and April-Rae Hoang, can be seen looking very excited in the photo as they prepare to throw snowballs at the camera. Watch the video below.

The caption began: "It's something of a tradition for us to be filming our new Christmas Special in unseasonably warm weather – and this year is no different!

© Instagram Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann behind-the-scenes of Call the Midwife Christmas special

"You will be pleased to know that the Spring sunshine hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the young Turners for an out-of-season snowball fight! Young stars Alice Brown (Angela), Edward Shaw (Teddy) and April-Rae Hoang were VERY keen to film this particular moment in our festive episode. (Getting them to stop when we said 'cut' was a little more tricky," the post continued, adding a winking face.

Teasing the upcoming episode, the show's social media team wrote: "Filming for this year's seasonal story is going BRILLIANTLY – laughter, joy and family. With perhaps a tissue or two."

© BBC The series will return for a Christmas special later this year

As for what fans can expect from the Christmas special, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, told RadioTimes.com: "It has a different feel; it's a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

Filming for the new series began in May and the show's social media pages have been keeping fans up to date on the latest news from set. The first behind-the-scenes update revealed that the Buckle family and Cyril Robinson will appear in the opening scene of season 13.

© BBC Season 13 commenced filming at the start of May

Sharing a snap of actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion as they posed with a clapper board, the caption explained: "BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!

"We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!"

Sadly, Zephryn's on-screen wife, Leonie Elliott, will not be returning for the upcoming Christmas special and season 13.

© Photo: BBC Leonie Elliott will not return to the show

The actress, who played Lucille Anderson for six years, recently announced her departure from the period drama and said in a statement that she is moving on to new projects.

"Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new," she wrote.

© Matt Towers Leonie left the show after season 12

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

© BBC Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner

© BBC Helen George plays Trixie

Trixie and Matthew tied the knot in the season 12 finale

© Olly Courtney The new series airs in 2024

