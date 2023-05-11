Call the Midwife star inundated with fan messages after hospitalisation

Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes has been inundated with messages from fans after giving an update on her health from hospital.

Last Friday, the 81-year-old actress revealed that she had been kept overnight at London's The Royal Brompton Hospital after undergoing cardiac surgery and has been keeping her social media followers up to date since her admission.

© Facebook Miriam Margolyes developed a chest infection after undergoing cardiac surgery

Her first post read: "Have to stay overnight for Observation in the High Dependency Unit. BORING."

The following day, the Harry Potter star explained that she had undergone a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure to replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly.

Posting a selfie from her hospital bed, showing Miriam wearing a medical gown, she wrote: "Thanks to my precious friends who thought of me on TAVI DAY.

© Facebook Miriam uploaded a selfie from hospital

"I did survive and am still in The Royal Brompton Hospital certainly till Sunday. I am growing energy but it’s still not quite me. I am putting this so you know how grateful I am for lovely messages."

She added that she would soon be returning to work, which includes heading on tour around the UK to mark the release of her new book, Oh Miriam!.

© Photo: Rex Miriam was recently treated at London's The Royal Brompton Hospital

Then on Monday, Miriam gave her followers an update, revealing that she had developed a chest infection and couldn't be discharged from hospital. "I spoke too soon," she began in another Facebook post. "Can't come home yet: I have a chest infection. Probably tomorrow. But at least I'm resting. Love to all. Thank you for your lovely messages.

Taking to the comments section, Miriam's followers were quick to share their well wishes, with one person writing: "Darling Miriam – you will be home soon. Give yourself time to heal," while another added: "Hope you feel better very, very soon!"

© Photo: BBC Miriam is known for her roles in Harry Potter and Call the Midwife

A third person commented: "I hope your chest clears quickly. In the meantime, it sounds like you are getting great care and some rest."

Miriam is known and loved for playing Mother Mildred in the BBC period drama, Call the Midwife.

The actress first joined the series in 2018 but was forced to take a break from the show in 2021 due to a number of reasons. While she was reportedly keen to reprise her role, she was abroad when shooting for the episodes began.

© BBC Miriam played Mother Mildred on the show

According to the Daily Star, Miriam was then unable to get back to the UK due to strict coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Romeo + Juliet star later returned to the drama for the 2021 Christmas special, with her character arriving just in time to help the Nonnatus House team treat a baby born with an opium addiction from its mother.

Miriam has been missing from both seasons 11 and 12 of the show, with Mother Mildred having returned to the Mother House in Chichester.

When will Call the Midwife season 13 be released?

While fans won't be seeing Miriam in the new series of Call the Midwife, they can look forward to seeing the rest of the main cast reprise their roles once again.

© BBC The series will return for a Christmas special later this year

While an official release date is yet to be announced, fans can expect the new series to air in 2024.

Helen George and Laura Main star in Call the Midwife

© Olly Courtney The new series airs in 2024

