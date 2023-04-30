Call the Midwife star shares exciting show update – and fans will be over the moon!

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has shared an exciting update about the show – and fans will be over the moon!

In a new interview, the actor, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, revealed that filming for the Christmas special begins next week. "We literally start next week with Christmas again," he told RadioTimes.com. "And I guarantee you, the sun will come out and we will bake while we've got five layers on!"

Speaking about how the Christmas special differs from other episodes in the series, Stephen, who is married to show creator Heidi Thomas, added: "It has a different feel; it's a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

The cast of the popular period drama recently reunited ahead of filming for series 13. Earlier this month, the show's official Facebook page revealed that the cast had come together for a meal in London as they geared up for production on the new episodes.

© Olly Courtney Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner in the BBC series

"Since our tumultuous season 12 finished airing at the end of February, our intrepid team have been grabbing the chance to rest up, relax, or else fit in some quick theatrical work before filming commences again!" the caption read, alongside a sweet snap of the cast, with Georgie Glen, Meghan Cusack, Judy Parfitt, Stephen McGann, Olly Rix and Annabelle Apsion among those in attendance.

The post continued: "But today marked an important celebration – our team gathered at a plush venue in the west end of London for their first get-together before the cameras roll again and the scripts drop through the doors. We hear the producers organised the team a wonderful meal - there were speeches, lots of laughter and many reunion hugs!!"

© Facebook The Call The Midwife cast reunited for a meal in London in April

Call the Midwife is set to return with a Christmas special later this year, followed by a new series in 2024.

