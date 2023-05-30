Why was Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington fired from show?

Grey’s Anatomy fans loved Dr Preston Burke on the hit show. Played by Isaiah Washington, the iconic role won the star two NAACP Image Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award, but things ended on a bad note when the star was dropped from the show in 2007 around the show’s third season. So what happened? Find out here…

The actor was reportedly embroiled in an argument with his co-star, Patrick Dempsey, when he insulted another co-star, T.R. Knight (whose first name is Theodore), using a homophobic slur. T.R. came out publicly as gay via PEOPLE a few days after the reported fight, saying: “I’d like to quiet any unnecessary rumors that may be out there. I hope the fact that I’m gay isn’t the most interesting part of me."

WATCH: Patrick Dempsey looks unrecognizable after major change to appearance

Speaking about the expletive on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, T.R. said: “It’s an awesome word, isn’t it? I’ve never been called that to my face. So I think when that happened, something shifted, and it became bigger than myself.”

He added: “I was under no delusions. My friends on the set knew. We talked about it. Publicly it’s not my thing to call up PEOPLE magazine and be like, ‘Hey, you want to know something about me?’ … I could’ve just let it slide and not said anything, but it became important. It became important to make the statement.”

© ABC The cast of Grey's Anatomy in 2006

In a tell-all book about the show, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, writer Harry Werksman explained that the actor was furious when Patrick was late to set, saying: “I guess he felt disrespected that he and the crew had been waiting. He went after Patrick, pushed him up against the wall, and said, 'You can't talk to me the way you talk to that little [expletive] T.R.’”

Crew member Marty Carrillo added: "Everyone knew T.R. was gay. For some reason, Isaiah just lost it and pinned Patrick up against the wall. You could see Isaiah's pupils go wide, like, 'What did I do?' It was quiet. Everyone had to leave the set."

© ABC Sandra Oh and Isaiah Washington

Despite later denying calling T.R. the slur at the Golden Globes, Isaiah apologized for the situation and released a statement via People which read: “I can neither defend nor explain my behavior. I can also no longer deny to myself that there are issues I obviously need to examine within my own soul, and I’ve asked for help.”

He added: “T.R.’s courage throughout this entire episode speaks to his tremendous character. I hold his talent, and T.R. as a person, in high esteem. I know a mere apology will not end this, and I intend to let my future actions prove my sincerity.”

© SCOTT GARFIELD The pair fought on Grey's Anatomy

In a statement to TVGuide.com, a network spokesperson for ABC said: “We have a long standing policy to create and maintain respectful workplaces for all our employees. We dealt with the original situation in October, and thought the issue resolved. Therefore, we are greatly dismayed that Mr. Washington chose to use such inappropriate language at the Golden Globes, language that he himself deemed ‘unfortunate’ in his previous public apology. We take this situation very seriously. His actions are unacceptable and are being addressed.”

In June 2007, six months after the Golden Globes controversy, the network confirmed that they would not be renewing the actor’s contract. In response, Isaiah said in a statement: "I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore.”

© Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc Isaiah Washington as Chancellor Jaha in The 100

In February 2023, Isaiah announced his retirement from acting, tweeting: “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on [Twitter] since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.”

MORE: Station 19 fans spot 'sneaky' Carina and Maya detail in latest episode - did you notice it?

READ: Why did Justin Chambers leave Grey's Anatomy?

He later withdrew his statement with plans for a movie project, writing: “After seeing the incredible positive response to my recent announcement of retirement from the entertainment industry on social media, it became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?

“It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.