The Daily Lowdown: Johnny Depp apologises to fans after disappointing news

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Johnny Depp cancelling all his upcoming appearances due to a debilitating injury.

Not only that, but The 1975's Matt Healy has received some harsh words from Noel Gallagher, and Beyonce's first London night of her Renaissance World Tour included a very special tribute to Tina Turner. Listen to today's episode below…

Johnny Depp has been forced to cancel his upcoming appearances with the Hollywood Vampires after fracturing his ankle. The actor shared a statement on Instagram on Monday, revealing that his "hairline break" worsened "somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall" in London. Johnny has been advised by "several medical professionals" to avoid "all activity", meaning he will not perform with the American supergroup, which also includes Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York. However, Johnny promised to make it up to fans and bring an "amazing show" to Europe and the East Coast later this summer.

© Getty Johnny is unable to perform with the Hollywood Vampires

Beyonce kicked off the first night of her Renaissance World Tour in London with another tribute to Tina Turner following her death on 24 May. In the opening segment of her show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Beyonce altered her set to include a powerful rendition of Tina's River Deep, Mountain High. The Single Ladies hitmaker performed a slow, gospel version of the track while holding her hand across her chest and casting her eyes towards the sky. Her performance comes after she honoured Tina at her Paris show last week, telling the crowd she "wouldn't be on this stage" without her.

Noel Gallagher had some harsh words for Matt Healy after the singer recently claimed that he and his brother, Liam Gallagher, need to "grow up" and reform Oasis. Speaking to Spin, Noel wasn't kind about Matt's band and advised The 1975 to call it a day and "split up". He also delivered a blow to Oasis fans and admitted he has no interest in a reunion because the band already achieved all it set out to accomplish, adding that a comeback is pointless and people moaning that they missed Oasis live the first time around "should get over it".

© David M. Benett Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are rumoured to be dating

Speaking of Matt Healy, the frontman made headlines over the weekend after he teased his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland. Making a thinly veiled comment about the speculation, Matt listed off some popular questions about their apparent romance, including "Is it sincere?" and "Will he ever address it", before saying "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour." Matt and Taylor were first linked earlier this month after she split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

And Royal Blood have faced criticism after they labelled the crowd's response to their music at Radio 1's Big Weekend as "pathetic". Lead singer Mike Kerr wasn't happy with the apparent lack of enthusiasm and begrudged having to clap themselves as they received a lukewarm welcome, claiming only nine people in the audience liked rock music. The final straw came when Mike stormed off stage raising both middle fingers to the crowd, with fans later labelling the band "arrogant" and "disappointing".

