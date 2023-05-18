The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'near catastrophic' car chase

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "near catastrophic" car chase.

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have called time on their relationship. The Bad Guy singer and Jesse "amicably" split after less than a year together, with a spokesperson for Billie confirming that they had parted ways but "remain good friends". They also denied that the cause for their break-up was infidelity, calling "all cheating rumours false". The former couple, who had an 11-year age gap, were first linked in October 2022.

Ed Sheeran has won a second copyright lawsuit over similarities between his hit song Thinking Out Loud and Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On. On Tuesday, the same judge who presided over Ed's latest win, District Judge Louis Stanton, dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC (SAS), ruling that the parts of Let's Get It On that Ed was accused of infringing were too common for copyright protection. The company co-owns part of the song with the late songwriter Ed Townsend, whose heirs lost a similar lawsuit against Ed when a federal jury ruled in the singer's favour earlier this month.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been confirmed. Following the singer's passing at the age of 46 on 6 April 2023, Dorset Coroner's Service announced that he died from natural causes, adding that there will be no further inquest into his death. The news of Paul's death broke weeks after the band announced their comeback tour. In a statement, the Have You Ever hitmakers said they were "truly devastated" by the passing of their "brother". Since Paul's passing, S Club member Hannah Spearritt has announced her decision to pull out of the reunion tour, but the rest of the band will reunite.

The Foo Fighters have dedicated their upcoming album to their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, and Dave Grohl's late mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl. Sharing a photo of the minimalist white cover for the record, the band tweeted the album dedication: "For Virginia and Taylor." The new record, But Here We Are, is their first release since the tragic death of Taylor in March 2022. The record will drop on 2 June and according to the band it is a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year".

And the photo agency Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of instigating a "near catastrophic" car chase following their appearance at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala on Tuesday night has released a statement. Backgrid said that the freelance photographers caught up in the incident "had no intention of causing any distress or harm." The agency also stated that "according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes" and they felt that Meghan and Harry were "not in immediate danger at any point.". A spokesperson for the couple claimed that a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" took part in a "relentless pursuit" that lasted over two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

