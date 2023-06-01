Call the Midwife reaches out to fans for help ahead of season 13

Call the Midwife bosses have reached out for fans to help them out in their latest Facebook post! The hugely popular show has been nominated for the National Television Awards, and appealed for fans to vote for them in their nominated categories.

The passionate Facebook post read: "Have you voted for Call the Midwife in this year’s National Television Awards??? If not – please do! Hello all! Did you love our series 12? Well then we really need your help. Our show is once more considered for nominations in this year’s glittering National Television Awards.

"Call the Midwife is nominated in the ‘Returning Drama’ category, and both Zephryn Taitte (Cyril) and Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan) make it to the ‘Drama Performance’ category! This is the preliminary or ‘longlist’ round, so votes you cast now are crucial to get our team to the shortlist, and the live ceremony in London on 5th September. But……WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!!

"The NTA awards are decided entirely by YOU, the public. Absolutely every vote counts, and we’d so appreciate it if you’d consider voting for us! Voting is online and only takes a minute to do." Fancy voting for the show? You can find the voting information here.

© BBC The series will return for a Christmas special later this year

The show is still going strong, and recently revealed that they were filming the Christmas special ahead of season 13! They recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip from filming, which showed the three youngest Turner children, Angela, Teddy and May playing in the snow.

The caption began: "It's something of a tradition for us to be filming our new Christmas Special in unseasonably warm weather – and this year is no different!

© Nicky Johnston Helen George and Megan Cusack in Call The Midwife

"You will be pleased to know that the Spring sunshine hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the young Turners for an out-of-season snowball fight! Young stars Alice Brown (Angela), Edward Shaw (Teddy) and April-Rae Hoang were VERY keen to film this particular moment in our festive episode. (Getting them to stop when we said 'cut' was a little more tricky," the post continued, adding a winking face.

Stephen McGann has already opened up about what to expect from the Christmas special, telling RadioTimes.com: "It has a different feel; it's a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

© Olly Courtney The new series airs in 2024

However, season 13 will be somewhat bittersweet, as Leonie Elliott has confirmed that she won't be returning to the series. Announcing that she wouldn't be back in her popular role as Lucille in a post back in March, Leonie wrote: ""Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

