Call The Midwife reveals exciting news – and fans are delighted

Call The Midwife has revealed some exciting news. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the show's Instagram account shared that Call The Midwife is being considered for a nomination in the Returning Drama category at the National Television Awards. Adding to the celebrations, Zephryn Taitte (Cyril Robinson) and Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan) have also been shortlisted in the Drama Performance category.

Penning a heartfelt caption, Call The Midwife wrote: "Hello all! We're delighted to tell you that our show is once more considered for nominations in this year's glittering National Television Awards."

The show also issued a plea to fans, adding: "This is the preliminary or 'longlist' round, so votes you cast now are crucial to get our team to the shortlist, and the live ceremony in London on 5th September. But……WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!!

"The NTA awards are decided entirely by YOU, the public. Absolutely every vote counts, and we'd so appreciate it if you'd consider voting for us!"

© BBC Zephryn Taitte and Judy Parfitt have been shortlisted in the Drama Performance category at the National Television Awards

Following the sweet post, fans were quick to voice their support for Call The Midwife. "Just voted! Call the Midwife is my favourite show so I had to show my support from across the pond!" replied one. "Already voted. Always my winner in every category," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Done. Love you all and this show so much."

Call The Midwife's caption also reminded fans that the show will be returning for a Christmas Special in December, not to mention a 13th season which will air in 2024.

© BBC Season 13 commenced filming at the start of May

Filming for the new series commenced at the start of May, and ever since, the show has been sharing updates on Instagram. The first revealed that the Buckle family and Cyril Robinson will appear in the opening scene of season 13.

Posting a photo of actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion as they posed with a clapper board, the caption explained: "BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!

"We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!! Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family."

© Instagram Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann behind-the-scenes of Call the Midwife Christmas special

A second post on the show's Instagram account has also shed some light on the upcoming Christmas special. Two new behind-the-scenes photos were posted online, one of which showed cast members Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann, who play Timothy and Patrick Turner, sitting in the front seats of a car, while the other sees Max holding a clapper board.

© Instagram Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner in the series

The caption began: "Behind the scenes on the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special: The Turners take to the road! Hello all! Yesterday it was off to the Royal Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, to film some driving sequences for our new Christmas Special."

It concluded "Filming is off to a WONDERFUL start, and it was great to be back at the dockyard, where the official Call the Midwife tour takes place."

