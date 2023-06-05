Holly Willoughby's voice trembles as addresses Phillip Schofiled scandal on This Morning - Watch

Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning alongside Josie Gibson, and the TV personality opened up about the recent controversy her former co-star, Phillip Schofield.

Addressing the recent furore surrounding reports of toxicity on the ITV show, as well as Phillip’s statement confirming that he had an affair with a younger man on the set, Holly first of all addressed her co-star, saying: "Josie thank you for being here. Right! Deep breath."

Looking to the camera, Holly looked nervous and had a shaky voice as she said: "Firstly, are you okay? I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages." She then shared a big hug with Josie, joking that she needed one.

Holly's return to the show comes a few days after Phillip took part in several interviews where he discussed his relationship with the crew member, who he first met as a teenager. Denying that Holly had any knowledge of the relationship, he explained: "I adore Holly. I've always adored her. She's my TV sister. I don't have a problem with her at all. I would say to everyone, my family, friends, my work colleagues, to ITV, the public, my management company, the people I lied to: I am desperately sorry. But principally I would like to apologise to him.”

He added that he had reached out to Holly, saying: “I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement. I said that you don't have to reply, you probably can't, but I want to say I'm desperately, desperately sorry.”

The 61-year-old added to The Sun: "I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down. Holly did not know and she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say: ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’. She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply as well. So yeah, if anyone is in any way linking Holly to this, that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue."

Holly has only spoken about the news of Phillip’s relationship once via Instagram, writing: "It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

The star took a two-week break from the breakfast show admit reports that they pair weren’t getting along, and has been holidaying in Portugal with her family. Meanwhile, the show has been hosted by Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, with the former becoming tearful as they discussed Phillip on the show.

She said: "It's weird because I still love Phillip Schofield. However what he's done is wrong, he's admitted it, he's said sorry. But as a [TV] family we're all really struggling to process everything and I never know what to say.

'But I remember what my mum always said: 'Use your Bible as your Sat Nav in life Al', and in the Bible it says 'he without sin, cast the first stone'. And I just don't want to say anything bad because obviously I'm in conflict."

