Holly Willoughby’s co-host for This Morning confirmed following Phillip Schofield drama

This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have confirmed that Holly Willoughby will be returning to the breakfast show amid rumours that the mum-of-three might be stepping down from her presenting role following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Holly has been on a long break while the news broke that Phillip had an affair with a younger man on the This Morning set, who he had originally met when the latter was a teenager. While Phillip quit the show after 20 years, Holly’s future was put in doubt following the news.

However, the star will indeed be returning to the ITV show from Monday, and it was revealed that Josie Gibson will be presenting alongside her. A permanent replacement for Phillip is still yet to be confirmed.

During the last few days, Holly left the UK for a holiday in Portugal with her family, and posted via her Wylde Moon Instagram page about how to look after sun damaged hair. However, she also posted a statement regarding Phillip’s admission about his relationship with the crew member, writing: “It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Josie will be joining Holly on Monday

Phillip has since claimed that Holly had no knowledge of their relationship, telling the BBC: “I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement. I said that you don't have to reply, you probably can't, but I want to say I'm desperately, desperately sorry.”

He added: “I adore Holly. I've always adored her. She's my TV sister. I don't have a problem with her at all. I would say to everyone, my family, friends, my work colleagues, to ITV, the public, my management company, the people I lied to: I am desperately sorry. But principally I would like to apologise to him.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip has apologised for his actions

The 61-year-old also told The Sun: “I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down. Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’.

MORE: Is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning following Phillip Schofield drama - and when?

“She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this; that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Phillip said he had reached out to Holly

There is plenty of speculation about who might be taking over Phillip’s presenting role, with Craig Doyle being a popular choice among viewers. Fans have been loving Craig's appearances on the show, with many asking that he be made permanent.

One person tweeted: "Loving Craig Doyle's relaxed and dry sense of humour on @ThisMorning he also asks the guests sensible questions, he's so chilled out, even Alison's calmed down a bit. Surely he has to be considered for the permanent role (with Josie.)"

