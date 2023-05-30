Eamonn Holmes has claimed that Holly Willoughby is "using" her fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond in a new interview for GB News.

The 63-year-old sat down with Dan Wootton to talk about Phillip Schofield's recent departure from the ITV show.

The Northern Irish journalist said that the friendship between Holly and Alison was "nonsense" and "wouldn't have happened two years ago". See what he said in the video below.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes accuses Holly Willoughby of 'using' Alison Hammond amid Phillip Schofield scandal

"This other nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend and is at Alison's birthday party and Alison goes to Holly's select nights out with her friends," he said.

"This wouldn't have happened two years ago. Are you kidding? Alison Hammond has been on that programme for 13 years and I'm sure there was very little contact between her and the presenters. But then it all changed, people just use other people. It's disgusting and it's tolerated."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Eamonn claimed that Holly Willoughby is "using" Alison Hammond

Alison and Holly have made no secret of their off-screen friendship. Back in August last year, Holly shared a touching tribute to the former Big Brother star after she was nominated for a National Television Award. Holly wrote: "There is only one @alisonhammond55… come on babe! This year is your year… congratulations… love you!!! #NTA."

© Photo: Rex Alison and Holly are friends off-screen

Alison has made it clear that she'd love to be close with Holly's girl group, which includes Christine Lampard and Emma Bunton. Commenting on a selfie of Holly's friendship group which was posted to Instagram back in January, Alison wrote: "I want to be in this gang."

Holly was quick to respond, writing: "Any time babe," alongside a string of heart emojis.

© GB News Eamonn spoke openly about Phillip Schofield and his affair on Dan Wootton Tonight

Phillip Schofield's This Morning drama - the latest

Last Friday, Phillip Schofield admitted to an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning and has now left ITV and been dropped by his talent agency YMU.

© Getty Phillip admitted to an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning

Phillip said he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship to ITV, his colleagues, friends and agents.

"That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over," he said.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

On Monday, Phillip hit back at critics and claimed that there was "no toxicity" on the show. "I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice," he said.

The comments came after former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh said the show had a "toxic" culture and that he was "managed out" after raising concerns about bullying and discrimination two years ago.

Dr Ranj Singh said This Morning had a "toxic" culture

Elsewhere in Eamonn's interview with Dan Wootton, the broadcaster claimed that there was a "total cover-up" over Phillip's affair on This Morning.

"It's a total cover-up," he said.

"Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this which they do and they do constantly."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip said he was "deeply sorry" about the affair

Referring to Phillip's latest comments denying any "toxicity" on the programme, Eammon went on to say: "I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity.

"But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you."

© Shutterstock Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford previously hosted This Morning

