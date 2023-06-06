Lorraine Kelly discusses Prince Harry’s 'temper' during High Court appearance

Lorraine Kelly has discussed Prince Harry’s impending court case, hinting that the royal could further alienate his family by being cross-examined in court.

Chatting on Jennie Bond to Lorraine, the former royal correspondent explained: "He’s going to have to control his anger, we know he’s an angry man from his book Spare. We know he has a fire within him, and lawyers will do whatever they can to stoke that fire… Hostile questioning, that’s what he’s in for. We know he’s a hot-tempered man so he’s going to have to keep that under control." Watch the moment here…

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares concern that Harry will alienate family with court case

Lorraine said: "It is fascinating, you do wonder whether or not it’ll be worth it in the end because he will alienate further his family. We know William has settled, Charles has the old refrain of never explain, never complain. So this is going to drive, I Imagine, a further wedge in the family?"

The TV personality continued: "Charles counselled him not to pursue this against the press, he called it a suicide mission… It’s going to be fascinating to watch this. I think he’s going to have some pretty robust questioning."

© Getty Images Prince Harry smiles as he arrives at court

She also hinted that questioning would be much more difficult than Harry’s previous televised interview about his trouble with the media, saying: "He’s going to be asked about his relationships and his feelings and his feelings and in a way that’s not the way that Oprah Winfrey would do it, or an interviewer. It will be a lot tougher than that."

Mirror Group newspapers shared a statement about the upcoming case which the show, which said: "We will vigorously defend allegations of wrongdoing."

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly opened up about the Prince's court case

The Duke of Sussex has made claims regarding the newspaper group using illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to run stories over a 10-year period. Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote Spare, Harry talked about his continued determination to hold the press accountable. He said: "They want to hold us and the rich and powerful to account and they want to police society – then who’s policing them?"

The royal took a blow last month when a High Court ruling over his security didn't go in his favour. The Duke wanted to refute the fact he should pay privately for his security when in the UK, despite stepping down as a working royal, but a judge ruled that he could not dispute the decision. His team could still appeal the ruling at this stage.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman Prince Harry may have missed the first day in court for Lilibet's birthday celebrations

The judge in the case was "surprised" when Harry missed court on Monday after it had been made known that witnesses should be available the day before their evidence. The royal flew into the UK from Montecito on Sunday night after celebrating his daughter Lilibet's second birthday with family at home, and this could be the reason he did not make it to court on Monday morning.

