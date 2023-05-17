Revealed: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surprising new celebrity playmates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mingling with the rich and famous in their glamorous new life in Montecito, California, and that means celebrity playmates for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, too.

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan were spotted leaving Sushi Bar Montecito on Friday with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

Cameron and Benji are parents to their three-year-old daughter, Raddix, who they welcomed via surrogate in December 2019. The little girl is close in age to Harry and Meghan's children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, almost two – we wonder if they have playdates?

Both couples are extremely private when it comes to their children, so we imagine if the children do play together, it's in the hidden grounds of their respective mansions.

Raddix is being brought up in the family's plush $20.8million home in Beverly Hills. The farmhouse-style property boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and ample outside space for their daughter to play. The house also has full-time security and a gated compound.

Likewise, Archie and Lilibet live in a sprawling home in nearby Montecito, which has everything from a tennis court to an outdoor pool and even a private playground to enjoy.

It's no surprise that Meghan, 41, and Cameron, 50, are friends. They are both actresses and are what society deems 'older mothers' - something which The Mask actress has spoken about in the past.

Cameron told People she is "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids" and that "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."

Archie and Lilibet aren't strangers to playing with the children of their parents' famous friends.

Actor Orlando Bloom, his wife, singer Katy Perry, and their daughter, Daisy, live just down the road from Meghan and Harry in the same gated community.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in May 2021, Harry opened up about paparazzi attention and how his life in Montecito has allowed him more privacy.

"Having moved, has it got better?" Dax asked the royal. "Yeah, way better," Harry said, before adding: "Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

Gavin and Stacey star James Corden, who hosted US talk show The Late Late Show until recently, is also friends with the Sussexes.

The British comedian previously revealed that he and his wife Julia Carey have visited Harry and Meghan's Montecito home and that their children enjoyed a playdate. The couple are parents to three children: Max, Carey and Charlotte.

James told The Sun: "I have. It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely."

Actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, are firm friends with the Sussexes too. The foursome were likely introduced through Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who is a Casamigos ambassador, which was George's tequila brand.

Amal was spotted arriving at Meghan's baby shower in February 2019 and the couple attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. Amal and George are parents to twins Ella and Alexander, aged five.

While George and Amal own a property in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, they have also been renovating George's former bachelor pad in Studio City, Los Angeles, making palatial playdates with Archie and Lilibet possible.

