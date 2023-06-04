Princess Lilibet turns 2! Prince Harry's daughter's cutest moments from private family footage

A very happy birthday to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet, who is celebrating turning two!

The royal toddler lives in Montecito, California with her parents and older brother, Prince Archie, and we imagine the close-knit family are throwing a fun party for little Lilibet in their stunning mansion.

We've seen some adorable photos and clips of sweet Lilibet – named after the late Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname – over the past year, namely from the royal couple's Netflix docuseries. Take a look at the special moments below…

WATCH: Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie help out in the family garden

Princess Lilibet's first birthday © Netflix The whole family helped Lilibet blow the candle on her cake We got a rare look at sweet Lilibet's first birthday celebrations in this cute snap - we adore how big brother Archie got involved blowing out his sister's candles, and Lili looked adorable in her party dress.

Prince Harry reads to Lilibet © netflix Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet A special moment captured on film here when dad Harry read to his children Archie and Lilibet. That sofa looks super comfy too!

Lilibet crawls in the garden © Netflix Lilibet crawls in her garden Aw! We loved seeing this rare footage of Lilibet crawling across the lawn at home dressed in a white with s cute headband on.

Lilibet Diana learns to walk Lilibet learns to walk Too cute for words! Lilibet holds onto her mother's hands as she practices her walking at the family home.

Duchess Meghan with Lilibet © Instagram Mother Meghan with Lilibet and Archie at their home Meghan will have needed strong arms for that double carry, seen on the Netflix docuseries. A precious moment shared with the world.

The Sussex family © Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage We saw a very rare photo of the Sussex family all together with dad Harry carrying Lilibet on his shoulders and Meghan holding Archie - taken at their previous home, Frogmore Cottage in England.

Meghan Markle and Lilibet © Photo: Instagram Meghan with her daughter, Lilibet Such an adorable photo here of Meghan looking relaxed at home with her daughter who sweetly sucks her fingers.

Lilibet with Harry and Meghan © Photo: Netflix The couple pictured with their daughter Lilibet The sweetest snap of a very little Lilibet with her parents as the trio walk across the garden.

Lilibet feeds the chickens © Photo: Netflix Lilibet helps her mother feed the chickens at home The young princess gets involved with chores at home, feeding the chickens from her mother's sling. What a cute family moment.

