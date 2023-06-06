Viewers are saying the same thing about 'messy' new Netflix show Fake Profile

If, like us, you were equal parts horrified and fascinated by Netflix's true-crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, then you might have already heard of the streaming platform's latest drama series, Fake Profile.

The Spanish series (Perfil Falso) debuted at the end of May and has already climbed its way toward the top spot on the trending TV shows chart. Needless to say, fans are losing their minds watching the show which is being described as "chaotic" and "messy". Intrigued? See what viewers are saying below.

WATCH: Netflix's official trailer for Fake Profile

Plenty have been sharing their thoughts on social media after bingeing Fake Profle. One person summed it up by writing: "Fake Profile on Netflix had me on edge the entire season!!!!! I watched 10 episodes straight! That's how crazy it was. Spanish series never disappoint. #fakeprofilenetflix."

A second fan agreed with this, tweeting: "Fake profile on Netflix is so messyyy. Every episode got me like this," complete with a GIF of someone looked shocked, while a third echoed: "Watching this now and it's so messy #fakeprofile."

© Renata Bolivar /Netflix Carolina Miranda and Lincoln Palomeque in Perfil Falso

Many more fans were loving the show. "This show is so damn messy but girl I cannot stop watching it #fakeprofile," wrote a fourth viewer, as a fifth commented: "Omg, guys please watch "Fake profile" on Netflix it's so good."

As the title suggests, the premise of the show is about one woman who falls in love with who she thinks is her dream man. The synopsis explains: "Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando.

© Netflix Carolina Miranda and Rodolfo Salas in Perfil Falso

"However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare. Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater's real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made.

© Renata Bolivar /Netflix Carolina Miranda in Fake Profile

"Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill."

The cast of Fake Profile consists of Carolina Miranda as Camila Román, Victor Mallarino as Pedro, Lincoln Palomeque as Juan David and Manuela González as Ángela.

