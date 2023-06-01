Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest shares huge career announcement: 'Beyond happy'

Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest has shared an exciting career update with his Instagram followers, and it's safe to say he couldn't be happier.

The actor, who shot to fame after portraying leading man King George in the Bridgerton prequel series, revealed that he has signed with the talent agency, WME.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a photo of an article from Deadline, which reported the news. He wrote in the caption: "BEYOND happy. Thank you team!!"

Corey's followers were quick to congratulate the star, with one person writing in the comments section: "Well deserved! Congratulations Corey!" while another added: "You deserved it! Can't wait to see you in more projects soon! Congratulations Corey!"

Queen Charlotte landed on Netflix in May

According to Deadline, WME managed to win the signing in a competitive battle with a number of other agencies.

Corey Mylchreest plays King George in the series

The agency boasts an impressive list of past and present clients, including the likes of Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jessica Alba, and most recently, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Corey, who hails from London, graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2020 before going on to land a minor role in Netflix's fantasy series, The Sandman, in 2022.

© Getty Images Corey has signed with the talent agency WME

Corey has quickly become a recognisable face across the world thanks to his breakout role in Queen Charlotte, which drew in 511.92 million hours of viewing over its first 28 days.

Speaking about the weight of the successful period drama being his first major role, he told WWD: "There's loads of anxieties about starting in the industry and having something that's really big be your first job and what that'll be like – and, you know, how that'll change your personal life.

Corey stars opposite India Amarteifio in the series

"But then also, you wanna do a great job and you wanna do the story justice, do the people that you research justice and give them a voice, and not go too far and disrupt the fans of preexisting 'Bridgerton.'

"Professionally and personally, it's been this weight. Now it's out there, and it's a relief because it confirms the fact that I have no control over anything."

© Getty Images Corey shot to fame after his role in the show

What is Queen Charlotte about?

For those who have yet to binge the popular six-part series, it stars India Amarteifio as Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, a 17-year-old princess who must leave her aristocratic home in Germany for England, where she is to be married to King George III – whether she likes it or not.

© Netflix The series follows Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George

The full synopsis reads: "Centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

The series drew in 511.92 million hours of viewing over its first 28 days

India and Corey star alongside Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury and Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta. Stars of the original series, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh also appear in flash-forward sequences as their respective characters, Charlotte, Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

