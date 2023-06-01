Viewers saying same thing about Arnold Schwarzenegger's father daughter Netflix show Fubar

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on our screens for a brand new spy series, and we couldn't be happier! The Kindergarten Cop star is now starring in Fubar, a father and daughter comedy spy thriller. But what are people saying about it, and is it worth a watch? Find out here…

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Just blew through #Fubar on Netflix. Watched the whole thing in two days. It’s a blast having this much @Schwarzenegger on screen again. The show is light and funny, but also had tons of action and violence. It also contains this new Arnold classic. Season two when?"

Another person added: "Finished #FUBAR last night & I enjoyed it. Leans more towards comedy than action, but it also isn’t afraid to sneak in a heart-tugging moment (particularly in the later episodes). @Schwarzenegger is in great form and I loved seeing his comedic chops. Monica Barbaro is excellent."

A third person added: "That "FUBAR" show with Arnie is actually kinda cute. I'm 2 episodes in, and have laughed a decent amount at the jokes. Decent chemistry among the cast. It's doing the True Lies TV series better then the True Lies TV series did."

However, the show didn't convince everyone, with one posting: "In case anyone is wondering, #Fubar is woeful. I've only watched the first episode, but it's painfully bad. I can't think of one good thing to say about it. I won't be watching the rest of the season."

Another person added: "#FUBAR is one of a kind! It can go from hilarious to absolutely cringe in a matter of minutes then back again. At times it's kinda awesome. At times it's something you'd change the channel on if someone walked in the room. I don't even know if I like it, but I just keep watching."

So what is Fubar about? The official synopsis reads: "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

Chatting about the show, Arnold told Collider: "There's the action in there, there's the intense Arnold in there, there's the funny Arnold, there's the generous Arnold in there, and there is the kind of more sincere, and all of those different angles and dimensions."

His co-star Monica Barbaro also spoke about the show, explaining: "We did laugh a lot. The funny thing about filming anything is that you do so many different takes and so many angles that, I think by the 11th hour, we're like, 'Is anyone still laughing because we've been doing this over and over and over again?' But I think it hopefully lasted."

