Will there be a season two of Netflix's wild new show Fake Profile?

Netflix's wild new show, Fake Profile, is fast approaching the number one spot on the top ten trending shows – and judging by the plot we can see why! The drama, released in Spain as Perfil Falso, tells the story of one woman's chaotic journey after falling in love with someone who she believes is her true man. But as the truth begins to come out, her life turns upside down.

As the synopsis explains: "Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome man named Fernando.

WATCH: The official trailer for Fake Profile on Netflix

"However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare. Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater's real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made."

"Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill."

Viewers have been bingeing all ten episodes and are naturally wanting to know if another season is on the cards. So will there be a season two of Fake Profile? Here's what we know…

Will there be a season two of Fake Profile?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirm whether Fake Profile will return for a season two. Typically, the streaming giant tends to wait until it has assess viewing figures for a show before decided to give a renewal the green light.

© Renata Bolivar /Netflix Carolina Miranda in Fake Profile

However, Netflix have moved quickly in the past. Other huge shows that were adored by fans recently such as The Night Agent and The Diplomat were renewed for a second outing shortly after they premiered on the platform after being well-received by critics and fans alike.

Therefore, given Fake Profile's popularity and shocking storyline – there's certainly scope for more episodes. We'll keep you posted.

© Renata Bolivar /Netflix Carolina Miranda in Perfil Falso S1

What are fans saying about Fake Profile on Netflix?

Fans have been flooding social media with their thoughts about Fake Profile on Netflix. While many have been gripped by the storyline, it's been branded "messy" and "chaotic" by plenty.

One person wrote: "Watching this now and it's so messy #fakeprofile." A second tweeted: "Fake Profile on Netflix had me on edge the entire season!!!!! I watched 10 episodes straight! That's how crazy it was. Spanish series never disappoint. #fakeprofilenetflix."

© Renata Bolivar /Netflix Carolina Miranda and Lincoln Palomeque in Perfil Falso

A third commented: "Fake profile on Netflix is so messyyy. Every episode got me like this," complete with a GIF of someone looked shocked."

Who stars in Fake Profile on Netflix?

Playing the lead role as Camilla is Carolina Miranda, while Rodolfo Salas played the mysterious Camila meets and falls head over heels in love with. Other supporting stars in the show include: Victor Mallarino as Pedro, Lincoln Palomeque as Juan David and Manuela González as Ángela.

