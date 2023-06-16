Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke stepped out for a romantic evening with his wife, Hannah, on Thursday evening and the couple looked happier than ever.

The pair, who are proud parents to twins George and Henrietta, were just some of the famous faces in attendance at the opening night of the English National Ballet's production of Cinderella at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Anton looked dapper in a bright blue jacket and crisp white shirt, while Hannah looked gorgeous in a navy blue off-the-shoulder jumpsuit complete with a chic pair of large-framed sunglasses.

And it wasn't just his wife and the mother of their two children Anton was photographed with on Thursday, the former professional dancer also managed to find time to catch up with his predecessor Bruno Tonioli who announced his departure from his role as a judge from the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition last year.

Anton and Bruno were clearly in high spirits as one photograph at the event showed them embracing for a hug, and another even showed Anton planting a kiss on his ex-colleague's cheek.

Although Anton lights up our Saturday nights each week during the Strictly season alongside fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Craig Revel Horwood, the dancer is seen less often alongside his glamourous other half.

Hannah, 42, a marketing professional in communications and technology and formerly held the title of Chief Marketing Officer at a mobile network security company.

The couple are said to have met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton posted an adorable picture announcing that they were expecting twins on Instagram.

Anton wrote in the caption at the time: "We hear the 'tippety-tap' of tiny feet! Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!"

Hannah and Anton were allegedly trying for children for some time before turning to IVF and having their twins in March 2017, when the happy couple were pictured leaving a hospital in Berkshire with their new-borns.

Speaking to HELLO!, Anton revealed that he and Hannah got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire in April 2017, just one month after they welcomed their twins.

"It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home," he explained. "Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah."