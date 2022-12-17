What is Strictly star Anton du Beke's real name? The Strictly judge isn't actually called Anton du Beke

Over the course of his eighteen years on Strictly Come Dancing, fans have come to know and love Anton du Beke. After following his journey from a professional dancer to a core member of the judging panel, viewers might feel as if they know him extremely well – so it might come as a surprise that 'Anton du Beke' is not actually his real name.

RELATED: Anton Du Beke's country bolthole with wife and twins – best photos

WATCH: Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag reflect on 25 years of dancing together

Loading the player...

What is Strictly star Anton Du Beke's real name?

Born in Sevenoaks, Kent, to a Hungarian father, Antal Xavier Beke, and a Spanish mother, Ascensión 'Conchita' Lema, Anton's real name is actually Anthony Paul Beke. According to reports, while growing up, his family and friends nicknamed him Tony.

Anton du Beke's real name is Anthony Paul Beke

Though the Strictly star has never explained exactly why he chose to change it, having a professional stage name can typically help to create an intended persona or to establish a boundary between a professional and private life.

Interestingly, Anton isn't the only Strictly cast member to use a different name professionally. Tess Daly – one half of the show's popular presenting duo – was born Helen Elizabeth Daly. Talking about her stage name, she later revealed that she'd changed it to 'Tess' after her agent had advised her to do so.

MORE: Meet the Strictly Come Dancing judges - including the ones you definitely forgot

READ: Strictly Come Dancing finalists 2022 revealed after shock elimination

Tess Daly also uses a professional stage name

At the time, Tess had been working on establishing a successful modelling career, and once her agent discovered that there was already a 'Helen Daly' working in the industry, she agreed to change it.

Stage names have always been increasingly common in the world of performing arts, but you might be shocked to learn which celebrities actually use them.

Among some of the most famous examples, Reese Witherspoon is actually Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon, while Jamie Foxx was originally called Eric Marlon Bishop. Another example is Sir Elton John, whose given name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.