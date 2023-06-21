Stepson of missing British man trapped on Titanic submarine attends Blink-182 concert: 'Not sorry'

The stepson of the missing billionaire Hamish Harding shared a snap of himself posing outside a Blink-182 concert in a now-deleted Facebook post, writing that his family "would want him" to attend the show.

Smiling in the snap, which has since been taken down, Brian Szasz wrote: "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!" He later posted on Instagram stories, adding: "Yes I went to @blink182 last night. What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

Brian tweeted the band's front man Tom DeLonge, adding: "My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up."

After deleting the post on Facebook, he wrote: "For privacy my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support."

Brian then shared an article confirming that Hamish is in the missing submarine, writing: "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

Hamish's stepson also shared a clip of a reporter trying to speak to him while he was buying tacos, adding: "These creepy reporters are following me and stalking me in San Diego. This creep at Petco park followed me after getting tacos."

Hamish is one of five missing passengers, including pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate's founder Stockton Rush, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, on the OceanGate Expeditions' submersible, Titan, which had a four-day emergency oxygen supply when it went missing on Sunday.

Speaking about the vessel to BBC Radio 4, Oisin Fanning – who has taken the dive on the submarine before - said: "The two guys on the sub currently, so Paul and Stockton, are both consummate professionals. I mean, to be honest, if I was in trouble, I’d want to be on a sub with them."

He added: "They will be conserving energy from day one. So I wouldn’t be surprised if the action lasts a lot longer because they’ll know exactly what to do. I mean, you’re talking about people who have dived to the Titanic alone 38, 40 times – you know, their career’s about diving. I think there’s a very good chance they will be found. These are not fly-by-nighters, these are very highly professional people."

In a statement about the missing submarine, OceanGate Expeditions' spokesperson released a statement that read: "We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."