1000 lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton 'devastated' after death of husband Caleb Willingham, 40

Tammy Slaton has been left "devastated" following the death of her husband Caleb Willingham, age 40.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," the 36-year-old star of TLC's 1000 lb Sisters has shared with fans on instagram alongside a series of pictures of them together.

© Tammy Slaton Tammy Slaton and husband Caleb Willingham

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," she later told People magazine in a statement.

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," she added.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time," TLC said in a separate statement.

© TLC Tammy and Caleb wed in 2022

The pair met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio in November 2022. They fell in love and married within weeks of knowing each other. The small celebration was held at the center and they were joined by 30 of their close friends and family.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Tammy shared during an episode of her TLC show which followed their ceremony.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she said at the time. "I'm married now!"

© TLC Tammy wore a traditional dress and tiara

Tammy wore a white wedding dress with a tiara placed in her curly hair, and sister Amy – with bright purple hair – was one of her bridesmaids, in a burned orange dress.

The show launched in 2020 and followed Tammy and her sister Amy, who weighed 605lbs and 406lbs respectively, as they battled their weight concerns and family drama. The pair both lived in Kentucky, and in the three yerars since have had their shar of ups and downs.

But filming the reality show also helped Amy in particular to find a peace with her bodty, sharing in late 2019 that she can "go to the store and not worry about my looks because I feel good about myself regardless of what other people say about me".

"I am beautiful the way I am."

Amy married her husband Michael Halterman, 40, in 2017 and they welcomed their second son Glee in 2022. "The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Amy shared at the time; she is also mom to Gage, two.

Michael filed for divorce in March 2023