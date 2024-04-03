What is Gen V’s future following Chance Perdomo’s heartbreaking death?

Fans of Gen V were shocked and heartbroken at the news that Chance Perdomo, who plays Andre Anderson in the hit Prime Video TV show, was killed in a motorbike crash in upstate New York.

The 27-year-old was thought to be travelling to Toronto for production of the show’s second season, and according to Forbes, the cast learned of Chance’s tragic death just before table reads for the second season were supposed to begin. As it stands, filming has been postponed indefinitely, and his casemates released a joint statement about their friend and colleague.

WATCH: Chance Perdomo played Andre in the hit show

Stars including London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh posted identical statements on social media that read: “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

Gen V is a part of The Boys universe and follows students with superpowers who attend a special university to determine their future as superheroes. In the show, Chance was one of the lead characters as Andre, a talented and intelligent high-flyer with a talent for manipulating metal.

© Brooke Palmer Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

As one of the main characters, the future of the show has been called into question, and fans have discussed their opinions on what should happen to the show, whether it is cancelled entirely, receives a script overhaul - or recasts Chance’s role.

Taking to Reddit to discuss, one person wrote: “The most ideal choice would be to just keep the S2 scripts and recast. No explanation needed for the change in appearance.”

© Brooke Palmer Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson), Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Derek Luh (Jordan Li)

However, another fan wrote: “A recast is fine for someone who was fired or left the show unexpectedly for creative differences or something but recasting someone who has passed away seems incredibly disrespectful and really poor taste,” while a third person added: "I think it's easy for us to sit here and say recast or whatever… But [to] the people who work on the show, he's a co-worker and friend. They'll think differently.”

Another fan added: "Andre was arguably the male lead in the series after everything with Golden Boy. To write off his character would be a disservice to him, in my opinion. I feel like they should recast him, but they have to accept the derailment to edit all the scripts and introduce a replacement character with a satisfying conclusion for Andre should they go that route. I am okay with either option, but for the show's sake, I think it makes more sense to get his family's blessing to recast the character and let another actor carry on Andre's legacy for him.”

© Scott Garfitt Chance was killed in a motorbike crash

Whatever the decision, it is certainly not one that Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television are making just yet, as the cast and crew take time to mourn the shocking loss of the beloved star. Their statement following Chance’s death read: “We can't quite wrap our heads around this.

For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."