Line of Duty star Brian McCardie dies aged 59 – emotional tributes pour in

Brian McCardie has passed away aged 59. Confirming the news, the actor's sister, Sarah McCardie, issued a heartbreaking statement on Twitter. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many," she penned on Tuesday.

"Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time."

© BBC The actor recently appeared as Jackson Jones in Time

A regular fixture on our screens, Brian is perhaps best known for portraying mafia boss John Thomas "Tommy" Hunter in Line of Duty. He also appeared in episodes of Time, Outlander and The Long Shadow.

Weeks before his passing, Brian's casting in the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, was confirmed by Deadline. He was due to play Isaac, the leader of Clan Grant.

Following the announcement of Brian's death, tributes have poured in for the star across social media. Among them, BAFTA Scotland wrote: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of actor Brian McCardie. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and peers at this difficult time."

"Devastated to hear about Brian McCardie. He was one of the funniest actors I ever worked with. Rest well Dougie Gillman. Same Rules Apply!" commented director Jon S. Baird.

Vera actor, Kenny Doughton, has also shared a tribute. "Very saddened to learn that the immensely talented Brian McCardie has passed away suddenly," he tweeted. "Had the pleasure of working with him & he was a true talent, fun & a good man. Will miss him. My condolences to his family."