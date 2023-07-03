Love Island star reveals royal connection to Prince Harry and Prince William

Love Island is currently enjoying its most exciting time of the series, Casa Amor! In the upcoming episode, one of the new girls, Abi, revealed a very exciting royal link - and we would love to pick her brains about it!

Chatting to Mitchel, Abi revealed that she used to ride horses and was based in Sandhurst, meaning that she often encountered Princes William and Harry!

She explained: "I had horses…I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is. I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there…I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too."

© Ben Hughes Abi joined Love Island for Casa Amor

She continued: "When Americans would be like ‘Oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, 'Yeah'". Joking, Mitchel replied: "We're both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield...and you're just like having a good time with the Queen. It's insane."

Abi, 25, is a flight attendant, who described herself as "very posh and polite". She said: "I am very bubbly and I’m very positive. I’m into manifestation and a positive mindset. I’m very active and I like to do adventurous things; I love rollercoasters, quad biking, and mountain climbing but at the same time, I love lying around a pool all day long."

© Getty She knew Prince Harry and Prince William from Sandhurst

She continued: "Everyone says my eyes are my best feature. My plan is to gauge how they’re feeling. I always call it my ‘spidey senses’. I’m a very good judge of character, I can see through people and see their energy. If they fancy me I should be able to gauge it quite well, so I should know who to graft with and who to leave to the side."

© Getty Abi used the same stables as the royal brothers

She admitted that she had her eye on either Scott, Mitch or Sammy, saying: "Mitch, I fancied him from day one, the second he walked in. I like his northern accent. I was born in Manchester, so we have a little connection. I think he’s so good looking and he’s got an amazing body… Sammy, he’s really good energy and a cheeky chappy. I love his little grin."