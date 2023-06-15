Love Island: every contestant who has walked out of show

Love Island isn't for everyone, and whether it's from drama, wellbeings, or relationships gone mad in the villa, several islanders have packed their bags and vacated the villa over the years. But who were they, and why did they walk? Here are the islanders who quit the Love Island villa…

Rykard Jenkins

Rykard decided to leave the villa with Rachel in a tres dramatique move by chasing after her as she was voted out of the show. He later said: "No one was holding me to staying in the competition, so I decided I wanted to go after Rachel as that is who I wanted to be with."

© ITV Rykard Jenkins left alongside Rachel when she was dumped from the island

Amy Hart

An iconic islander, Amy's love for Curtis Pritchard is remembered to this day. So when the professional dancer decided to move on, Amy was left bereft and struggling to watch him crack on with other girls. After realising that she wasn't going to meet anyone knew while getting over Curtis, Amy said farewell to the villa.

WATCH: Amy Hart left the show with three weeks left to go

Samira Mighty

Samira ended her Love Island journey after her beau Frankie left the island, and decided she would quit to join him back in reality. At the time, she said: "I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly and I think I’d always be thinking ‘What if.’ I woke up this morning and I thought, it’s my time to go… I have to do this for me, I’ve never felt so strong."

© Instagram Samira ended her Love Island journey to rejoin Frankie

Niall Aslam

Niall was only in the villa for nine days before he mysteriously left. He later revealed that he has Asperger's Syndrome, writing: "It's not been an easy ride for me to come to terms with this fact but I am glad that I can now accept who I am, and am looking forward to my next chapter. I would just like to thank the team at ITV for always backing me and giving me the opportunity to rid my myself of my insecurities and embrace the fact that I am different yet I am still a rainbow fish."

© Instagram Niall Aslam left the villa after 9 days

However, he later revealed that he stayed in a psychiatric hospital following his stay after struggling with stress-induced psychosis. He added: "It was a really upside down time for me. I think it took quite a long time for me to recover fully from it because of the Love Island situation."

Sophie Gradon

The late Sophie Gadon appeared on the show in 2016 and made the decision to exit the villa to reunite with her estranged partner. She told her fellow islanders: "Guys, I'm going to go. I've been feeling like this for a while. Now, I think my time is done." Sophie very sadly died by suicide in 2018, aged 32.

© Yui Mok - PA Images The late Sophie Gradon left the show in 2016

Ollie Williams

Ollie walked die to personal issues, admitting that he was in love with someone else. In a statement, he said: "I have to follow my heart in this scenario, and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. "At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

© Instagram Ollie walked out after admitting he was in love with someone outside of the show

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole

After spending most of the series in a couple, Liberty and Jake walked out of the villa together after Liberty realised that they weren't right for one another. The pair left ahead of the finale, enjoying a final date on a boat before agreeing to split. When Liberty decided to leave, Jake told her: "I am not going to let you walk out on your own. It is as simple as that. I think the best thing is that we end on good terms and be friends and say we tried."

© Instagram Liberty and Jake left Love Island together

Jacques O'Neill

Jacques was a cheeky chap in the villa, but struggled to win back Paige after kissing another girl in Casa Amor. When Paige began getting closer to follow island Adam Collard, Jacques left the villa after struggling to cope with the show. He told The Sun that doing the ITV series was "the worst decision of [his] life". He said: "I was ready to break down. I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right. It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn't cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I'd ever felt in my life."

© Instagram Jacques left after becoming overwhelmed in the villa

Zara Holland

Zara left the show after her mum was taken ill. A statement from ITV at the time read: "Owing to an illness in the family, Zara Holland has left the Love Island villa to return to the UK. Our thoughts are with her and her family and we send all of our best wishes."

© Instagram Zara Holland left to be with her mum after she was taken ill

Liam Llewellyn

Liam left the 2022 series after being in the villa for just five days. The islander was initially interested in Gemma before going on dates with Ekin-Su and Afia. However, he ultimately decided that the show wasn't for him, and that he hadn't been feeling like himself in the villa. He told the MailOnline: "I was expected to do things for a TV show and I couldn’t be myself. I didn’t want to do it. It is a TV show and it is produced. It’s not all natural."