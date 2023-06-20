Gogglebox star shares update after family quits show

The Gogglebox family quit the show in 2022 - but find out what they have been up to since

Former Gogglebox stars have shared details of their new campaign after quitting the hit Channel 4 show in 2022 after wanting to explore new opportunities.

The Baggs’ family, including Lisa, Terry and their sons, Joe and George, have shared details about working with the dating app Badoo with a new 'family approved' feature where family members can leave a little tidbit of praise for their singleton youngster!

Chatting to Tyla, Lisa and Joe joked about the app, with Joe explaining: "There are probably things I wouldn't let you share about me like my dating history. Probably my eating habits." Lisa added: "And the fact that you portray that you're so clean and tidy but at home, you’re bloody well not."

Joe added: "I don't know whether there's anyone else in this family that I would trust. I mean, George would be the worst to Family Approve me." Lisa agreed, saying: "I think Dad will just humiliate you. [And] I wouldn't be too nice. You just want to have a laugh and make [other] people laugh."

The Baggs family left the show in 2022

So why did the Baggs family leave the show? They announced their decision to quit in 2022 in a statement that read: "After three incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

"With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity. Thank you for all your support whilst we have been on the show. We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!"

The family shared a statement about why they were quitting show

The matriarch later spoke about their time on the show on the YouTube channel Not My Bag, explaining: "We are the sort of people, we just say things and people go 'Oh, should I have said that?' There was so much of Gogglebox that they didn't put in of us because we said so much. [Terry] said so much but they never put it in. He got more abuse than anyone else. People were like ‘get him out’’"

The family’s airtime went down in 2021, with viewers believing that the family may have been axed from the show. However, Lisa denied it at the time, saying: "I can categorically say this is a total LIE! Due to Covid restrictions, we are unable to film the current series. Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon."