Jonnie Irwin opens up on friends who let him down following cancer diagnosis

Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin has spoken about feeling unsupported by some of his friends following his devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The TV personality, who confirmed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2020, attended the Tric Awards in June where the opened up about the situation, telling The Sun that being there with his Channel 4 co-stars including Jules Hudson and Nicki Chapman "means everything to me".

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin talks extra special Father's Day

He added: "I consider these people my family. The people I thought would be supportive weren’t. But these guys in this game have done what I hoped they would do and more. This is my boss and she’s been with me every step of the day, personally and professionally and I couldn’t be more grateful to have her in my life."

© Getty Jonnie at the TRIC Awards with his Escape to the Country co-stars

Jonnie, who shares three sons with his partner, Jessica, previously revealed that Channel 4 had ended his contract due to his diagnosis on A Place in the Sun, explaining: "That hurt. That broke my heart. I feel hugely let down. I can’t even watch the show now.

© Getty Jonnie is best known for hosting Escape to the Country

"Even though I look thinner and I’m without hair, Escape to the Country and A Place In The Sun Ltd, which runs the show’s exhibitions, have employed me and I’ve been so impressed by them… But I didn’t get that support from A Place in the Sun. I told them I wanted to work. When I said, 'I can get you doctor notes and assurances from my oncologist that I am fit to work,' I was told, verbatim, 'Oh, you really don’t want to go down that route, do you?'"

© Instagram Jonnie Irwin was diagnosed in 2020

Channel 4’s statement read: "Jonnie has been a hugely important part of the A Place in the Sun family for over 18 years and all of us were deeply saddened by his diagnosis. Much loved by everyone on the production, no stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

© Getty The presenter was joined by Jules Hudson at the Tric Awards

"Whilst we were unable to continue to film abroad with him, we’re delighted that he was able to remain as part of our team in the UK for exhibitions. We of course understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time."