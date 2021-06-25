Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin shares glimpse at new series – and fans pick up on one detail The presenter revealed the sneak peek on Instagram

Jonnie Irwin delighted fans recently when he shared a glimpse at the upcoming series of Escape to the Country, but there was one aspect of the photo that his followers couldn't help but pick up on, and tease the BBC presenter in the process!

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals incredible transformation at London home

Posting on Instagram, the TV star could be seen with a microphone above him while stood on a box to make himself seem taller on camera.

He wrote in the caption: "Good weather, gorgeous countryside and quality crew. I even had the temerity to borrow your mobile stage @sonalishah! #onset #onlocation #rural #countrylife #escapetothecountry."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares disastrous injury on set of A Place in the Sun

Jonnie's followers couldn't resist picking up on the funny detail. One person wrote: "One man's stage is another man's 'platform' heel!!" As another quipped: "Ronnie Corbett's hand me downs?"

A third even commented: "Great picture, giving away your secrets, I thought you were 6 foot!" as a fourth simply put a string of laughing-faced emojis.

The TV host, who is also known for his presenting work in sunnier climates for Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, has been a regular on the BBC show for a number of years and has become a viewers' favourite in the process.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with throwback bikini photo

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin shares rare insight into marriage

Jonnie shared the photo on his Instagram

Away from his television work, Jonnie is a father of three. The 47-year-old and wife Jessica welcomed adorable twin boys Rafa and Cormac in June 2020, while their eldest son, Rex, was born in late 2018.

Last year, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he opened up about the difficulties of being away from his family for long periods of time to film for both lifestyle shows.

He said: "I feel guilty not being here more to help, but Jess is the most flexible person in the world. She's very grounded and takes a really common-sense approach to things. Our lives have always been like this, but in the future I'd like to spend more time in the UK."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.