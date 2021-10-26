Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin reveals son Rex's amazing skill: 'He's not even three yet' We're very impressed!

Jonnie Irwin is an immensely proud dad! The father-of-three, who presents Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun, recently shared an adorable snap of his eldest son Rex showing off a new skill, and we're seriously impressed!

Posting a photo of Rex running with a rugby ball on Instagram, he wrote: "As someone who played rugby for 15 years you’ve no idea how proud this makes me. Still can’t believe he’s not even three yet. #startthemyoung @rugbytotsuk #rugby #chipofftheoldblock."

His co-star, Nicki Chapman, commented: "Impressive!" Fans also posted their thoughts, with one writing: "He’s gunna be talented!" while another wrote: "A definite natural talent" with the clapping hands emoji.



Jonnie shared a sweet snap of Rex

Jonnie shares three sons, Rex, and twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife, Jessica. Speaking about welcoming three children after the age of 45, he said: " "It's been quite a rollercoaster. "You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

First-born Rex, who turns three on Christmas Day, "came hurtling into the world". He said: "It was brilliant to have someone else to think about. And then, in quick succession, suddenly two more landed. We have rocked back on our heels a little bit.

"[Rex] has a really sweet nature, and sometimes just goes and sits by them and strokes their legs. For such a young boy he's very aware of them and calls them 'brothers'. I don't think Rex can tell them apart, but then I struggle with that as well." Aw!

Jonnie presents Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun

Jonnie recently revealed that he sometimes feels guilty that his job takes him away from his family, posting on Instagram: "Twenty-five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days. To be honest the workdays are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

