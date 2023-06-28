Jonnie Irwin makes rare red carpet appearance amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin graced the red carpet on Tuesday as he joined his co-stars at the annual TRIC Awards at Park Lane's Grosvenor House in London.

The star, who is currently battling terminal cancer, was pictured at the event posing alongside his Escape to the Country co-stars Sonali Shah, Nicki Chapman and Jules Hudson.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin speaks to HELLO! about his family life and legacy for sons

Jonnie, 49, looked ultra-stylish at the glitzy event, opting to wear a pair of navy trousers, a mid-blue shirt and a khaki jacket. He completed his look with a suave trilby hat and a pair of retro tortoiseshell sunglasses.

During the event, the father-of-three spoke to The Mirror, explaining how he's taking his diagnosis day-by-day.

© Getty Jonnie at the TRIC Awards with his Escape to the Country co-stars

Opening up, he said: "Today is a good day. Yesterday I peeled myself out of bed and munched painkillers but so far so good today. I take every day as a gift and as it comes".

Elsewhere, Jonnie took to his own Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of himself enjoying a light-hearted moment with his co-star Jules Hudson. In the humorous clip, Jonnie could be seen pleading with Jules not to unbutton his shirt any further.

In his caption, he quipped: "When @thejuleshudson unbuttons the '2nd button' he's simply irresistible…"

© Shutterstock The presenter was joined by Jules Hudson

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "Two of my favourite gentlemen on the TV in the same place at the same time!" while a second chimed in: "You're absolutely amazing!!!!!! and the courage you've shown your children is amazing, what an inspiration you are".

A third noted: "Lovely to see you smiling and making others smile too!!" and a fourth added: "Awwwww makes my heart melt… Just love these two... Keep fighting Jonnie".

Jonnie enjoying time with his family

Jonnie's red carpet appearance comes after he exclusively spoke to HELLO! magazine about his dying wishes amid his terminal cancer battle.

In a tearful message to his three boys, he said: "Family first, always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother... Put them first. Support them, love them, and know that they're so much more important than anyone else."

Jonnie and Jess married in 2016

In one particularly heartbreaking segment, Jonnie shared his hopes for his three boys. Discussing their future, he said: "I want them to believe they can do anything… I want them to be confident, but believe in yourselves, because you can do anything… I've seen their capabilities and they're boundless."

Jonnie first went public with his illness back in November 2022. He shared his story with HELLO! after keeping his cancer diagnosis private for two years.

© Instagram The presenter shares three sons with his wife Jessica

"I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he revealed at the time.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."