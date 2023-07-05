Love Island fans spot misleading error in latest episode – and fans aren't pleased

Love Island fans have spotted an error in the latest episode – and they're not best pleased! Sharing two photos side by side, an eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that the production team used the same footage of Catherine and Elom snuggling together in bed as they did from the previous episode.

They captioned the post: " Yesterday Night. Vs Tonight’s Bed Time Clip. Hey #LoveIsland how y’all using the same clip for two different nights?" In response, one person wrote: "They did the same thing with her and Scott. Idk what their problem with her is. It's always some narrative being storyboarded with Cathy."

Another person added: "Yeah see. Like the editing is odd. Like even in her conversation with the girls I doubt they are showing us the whole thing because Whitney’s face is telling us she has having a different conversation with her," while a third wrote: "I thought i was the only one that noticed that."

A Twitter user pointed out the clip

Others thought that the error could be to control the show's narrative, with one posting: "I mean they’re hoping for her downfall because they know she’s LI sweetheart and they can’t have that if Molly is their pick. Why would they want her to win? It’s sad but they control the narrative." Another person wrote: "This is so bizarre… I lowkey feel like they wanted Catherine dumped that time instead of Molly. They have something against her for some reason."

The two groups are currently in separate villas for Casa Amor, where they are getting to know other groups of guys and gals. Catherine was paired up with Scott before the pair hit a rocky patch, and Catherine has since gotten to know Elom. The pair have been smooching while in Casa Amor, with fans believing that she will bring him back to the villa, leaving Scott single.



The Islanders play Truth Or Dare: Jess, Catherine and Whitney

Although viewers are loving Elom and Catherine's chemistry, fans are still rooting for Scott and Catherine to end up together, with one person writing: "Scott told Ty he’s in a better position than him because he knows Ella won’t recouple. I think he knows there is a high chance Cat is going to recouple bc of the days leading up to casa. But he’s staying single anyway. I kinda want to see him fight for her idk."

Another person added: "I can’t believe he’s only 22. Everything about Scott is green flags. This is what a man is supposed to be, and I can’t believe that he’s one of the casa victims after we waited so long for someone like him." A third person added: "All these tweets about Catherine dressing better for Elom but that’s because Scott packed her case."