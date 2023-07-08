Jewel Staite teases new love interest for Abby in Family Law season 2: 'She needs to feel adored'

Family Law returned to The CW on Friday July 7 – and star Jewel Staite has teased that Abigail may finally "find her groove" and meet a new love interest.

At the end of season one Abigail realized her husband Frank (Luke Camilleri) was cheating on her, after discovering him in an elevator with Felicity, and when season two opened it was revealed that she was still battling with the heartache. But speaking to TV Line, Jewel has shared that fans can expect a new Abigail throughout the new episodes, one that is ready to "feel adored".

© Darko Sikman Jewel Staite in Family Law

"I will say that eventually Abby gets her groove back, thank God," Jewel shared.

"She needs some love and some joy in her life. She needs to feel adored. I think it’s been a really, really long time since Abby has felt that way, has felt like someone has appreciated her for exactly who she is, and she eventually gets to feel that again. It’s a really wonderful moment for her to find her groove and to feel like she’s desired."

The series follows Abigail Bianchi, a recovering alcoholic who is forced to go work at her estranged father's firm when she embarasses herself in the courtroom and is fired. A lawyer who has never worked in family law before, the show follows Abigail as she begins to navigate sobriety as a mom-of-two, and building a relationship with her siblings.

© Darko Sikman Family Law airs on The CW

Season two launched on The CW on Friday July 7, 2023 but a third season has already been greenlit by Global in Canada, where the show originated.

Season one saw Abby and Frank's relationship deteriorate as she realized that they had both made her the "bad guy," and Frank took no accountability for his own behavior.

© Darko Sikman Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi in Family Law

"It’s kind of liberating," Jewel continued. "As the person who gets to play her, I’m reading some of these scripts and going “Yeah, finally! Finally, she’s gonna let him have it!” You know, he deserves to be screamed at."

Victor Garber stars as Abby's father; he is also father to Daniel Svensson (played by of Zach Smadu) Abigail's half-brother and lawyer, and also father to Genelle Williams' character Lucy Svensson, Abigail's half-sister whose mother died when she was eight.

© Kharen Hill

The return of Family Law comes amid changes to The CW as it has cancelled several programmes; it officially renewed Superman & Lois for a 10-episode fourth season run, and All American: Homecoming for a 13-episode third season run.

The network will also become the first US broadcaster to air The Chosen, the hit Biblical series, starring NCIS: Hawaii's Yasmine Al-Bustami. All three seasons will begin airing on July 16 at 8/7c.

It will air each Sunday throughout the years, with the season three finale airing on December 24, 2023.

Season four is in production now and the show, which tells the story of Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, through the eyes of his followers including Matthew and Mary Magdalene, will run for seven seasons.