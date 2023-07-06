Virgin River star Martin Henderson apologizes after causing fan confusion over season 6

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has apologized to fans of the hit Netflix drama after accidentally sharing a misleading post about season six.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the show, shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of season five.

However, in the original caption of the post, he said that the photo was taken whilst shooting the show's upcoming sixth season, which has yet to be filmed.

Fans were quick to express their surprise and excitement at the initial post, with one person writing: "How exciting that you are filming Season 6. This is great news, but what about the writers' strike that is still going on?" while another added: "Awww seriously filming??. That is fantastic. I thought it would all be on hold for now."

© Martin Henderson Martin shared a behind-the-scenes snap from season five

Martin was quick to correct his mistake and edited the caption, which later read: "Waiting on set finding sunbeams shooting season 5… sorry I originally wrote season 6 which was a silly mistake because we haven't made season 6."

Fans of the show took to the comments section to ask when they can expect the fifth season to arrive on Netflix. "When does Season 5 come on? Love the show!!" wrote one person, while another added: "When is season 5 coming out? And I'm glad to hear that there's going to be a season 6… yay!!!!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jack proposed to Mel in season four

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming fifth season of the heartwarming romance drama. However, actress Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, confirmed that new episodes will land in the fall.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin plays Jack Sheridan

Taking to Instagram back in May, Annette posted a beautiful snap of blooming roses, writing in the caption: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

With the Hollywood writers' strike still ongoing, it's likely that production will remain halted until the fall, which is when the strike is predicted to end, according to industry insiders.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin stars opposite Alexandra Breckenridge

So, what can fans expect from season five?

The new episodes will pick up from events of season four and will no doubt focus on Jack and Mel's upcoming wedding plans following their engagement.

Fans can also expect the series to address an "important" and "timely" issue that brings the community together in "a big way", according to Annette, who previously spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

Season five will arrive in the fall

"I don't think we've ever done anything like this," she explained. "It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show. I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays leading lady Mel Monroe, also teased "heavy" episodes that will have fans "on the edge of their seats".