11 best TV shows of 2023 (so far)

It is hard to believe that we’re already halfway through 2023, but we have enjoyed some seriously brilliant TV shows along the way! While we still have plenty more to come, with everything from Sex Education season four to WWII drama All the Light We Cannot See to Star Wars’ much-anticipated spin-off Ahsoka, here are the best shows that have been released so far…

Queen Charlotte - Netflix

Watch if you like: Dickinson

The swooning romance from the world of Bridgerton had us all walking around with heart-eyed emojis for weeks. The story follows Charlotte, a reluctant bride who becomes the Queen of England and finds her power, particularly after discovering that not is all as it seems with her dearly beloved husband, King George. With brilliant performances from the young cast, strong plot lines and stunning costumes, the one-off series wildly surpassed our expectations.

Hijack - Apple TV+

Watch if you like: The Tourist

Idris Elba’s Apple TV+ show has been swamped with complaints by viewers - but only because the episodes are being released in weekly instalments, and fans are desperate to find out what happens next! The fast-paced thriller show sees Idris play an expert negotiator named Sam, who finds himself stuck in a hostage situation from Dubai to London. With every minute counting, we follow Sam and his fellow passengers as they attempt to survive - while those on the ground also attempt to help them out in time.

Have you been watching the thriller Hijack?

The Last of Us - HBO/Sky

Watch if you like: Station Eleven

A zombie TV show with heart and soul, we were utterly gripped by the incredibly successful adaptation of the beloved video game. The story follows a misanthropic man, Joel, who is tasked with transporting a teenager, Ellie, across the country riddled with zombies - as she is immune to the infection, and could be the source of the only cure. Their father and daughter dynamic, as well as the one-off tale of Bill and Frank, made this dystopian drama one for the ages.

The Last of Us was a huge hit

Succession - HBO/Sky

Watch if you like: House of Cards

How could we ever write a feature like this and not reference the fourth and final season of Succession? It felt like fans of the show were holding their breath in every episode to finally get answers on who would ultimately take over from Logan Roy as the CEO of Waystar Royco - particularly since the expectations for the show’s ending were at an all time high and, let’s face it, we’ve been burned by HBO before (ahem, Game of Thrones). However, creator Jesse Armstrong nailed the ending, making it deliciously unsatisfying - but in a way that made total sense for each and every character.

The Succession finale had everyone talking

Silo - Apple TV+

Watch if you like: Black Mirror

This smart, intriguing adaptation sees Dune star Rebecca Ferguson take centre stage as Juliette, a mechanic living in a huge silo made up of the last 10,000 human beings on Earth. But why can’t they go outside? What happened to their ancestors that they ended up stuck in the silo? Not only is this a dystopian mystery - but there is also a locked-door murder mystery contained within it, making it a very intriguing watch. Roll on season two!

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson

Citadel - Amazon Prime Video

Watch if you like: Extraction

Silly? Yes. Entertaining? Definitely. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones star in perhaps the most dramatic and most fun spy drama of the year as members of the world’s most elusive spy agency Citadel, who years earlier were betrayed and wiped out, Jedi temple style. With just Mason and Nadia left, the pair are brought back into the fray after eight years, for reasons. Expect action, cheesy one-liners, shoes that shoot out skis when Mason shouts 'activate ski shoes!' and more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Jury Duty - Amazon Prime FreeVee

Watch if you like: The Office

A new reality show concept with a very simple story; a mockumentary-style show set in a courtroom, in which jurors are filmed as they watch the proceedings of a civil court case. The twist? Only one of them, a contractor named Ronald, doesn’t realise that the whole thing is a TV show. Everyone, from the bailiff to the judge to the fellow jurors, is an actor, and creating more and more elaborate and often absurd situations from our Ronald. This show was widely celebrated as being fresh, hilarious but with heart. It also made an international sweetheart out of the Truman Show-style subject of the story, Ronald Gladden.

Ronald Gladden in Jury Duty

The Bear - Hulu/Disney+

Watch if you like: Boiling Point

The Bear season two has already landed in the US, so with the UK still waiting for the airdate, we won’t be giving too much away about what to expect! However, the story continues to follow Carmy, Sydney and their restaurant staff who, after discovering a windfall in the excellent season one finale, decide to open their own restaurant. Cue more food, more fun, and more chaos with a brilliant follow-up to the hugely popular first season.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White

Happy Valley - AMC+/BBC

Watch if you like: Unforgotten

A beautiful end to one of Britain’s very best dramas, Happy Valley season three finally concluded Catherine Cawood’s story as a sergeant for Yorkshire police. In the final instalment, our favourite officer is months from retirement when her nemesis, Tommy Lee Royce, comes back into her life following the discovery of a dead body. Long story short, Sarah Lancashire deserves simply every award for her excellent portrayal of a truly iconic character.

© Matt Squire Happy Valley ended with its third season

Blue Lights - BBC

Watch if you like: Line of Duty

This Irish police procedural series had fans riveted as it followed three rookie officers who attempt to get to grips with the unique pressures and challenges that come with policing in Belfast. A very good filler for when Line of Duty is on hiatus, viewers were quick to binge-watch the whole BBC drama. Bring on season two!

Martin McCann and Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis in Blue Lights

Rain Dogs - HBO/BBC

Watch if you like: The Maid

This gritty drama follows Daisy May Cooper as a struggling single mother, Costello, who is doing the best for her daughter despite facing extreme poverty. She and her very wealthy best friend Selby adore one another, but have a twisted relationship quite unlike anything else we’ve seen on television, and you can’t help but root for them both as two fascinating, loveable yet deeply complicated and flawed characters.

Costello Jones and Selby

Extraordinary - Disney+

Watch if you like: Misfits

In a world where having powers is the norm, twenty-something Jen is struggling to deal with the fact that her powers have never 'come in'. Feeling like she is missing something, she goes to new lengths to discover just what her powers could be, learning more about herself along the way. This imaginative, funny, smart Disney+ show has already been renewed for season two, and we can’t wait for more - even if to see what other ridiculous superpowers the writers manage to come up with.