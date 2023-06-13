CW fans disappointed after network makes major changes to hit show

Superman & Lois will return for a fourth season – the CW has confirmed – but there's a catch. Despite being one of the network's top performers, the hit series is set to undergo major budget cuts. According to Deadline, the show will face new financial restrictions, including a reduction in the number of series regular cast members. The show's leads will not be affected, however.

Additionally, the upcoming fourth season will be its shortest yet, with just 10 episodes. Historically, the first two seasons of Superman & Lois consisted of 15 episodes, while the third instalment took place over 13.

© BBC/The CW Network, LLC /Bettina Strauss The CW has confirmed that Superman & Lois' fourth season will be its shortest yet

Superman & Lois is one of the CW's more expensive shows to produce due to the number of special effects.

Confirming that the series will return, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW Network said in a statement: "We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW. These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

© BBC/The CW Network, LLC /Bettina Strauss According to Deadline, the show will face significant budget cuts

While viewers are excited to see Clark Kent, aka Superman (played by Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) return, news of the series' renewal has been bittersweet. Following the announcement, several fans have voiced their concerns for season four on Twitter.

"The fact that there are cuts being made to #SupermanAndLois sucks. For that, just renew it for a final season with everything intact and then move on, or just have Max pick it up," wrote one. "I am happy about the Superman and Lois renewal just bummed about the lower budget for season 4 and reducing the wide characters," added another.

© BBC/The CW Network, LLC /Shane Harvey Following the announcement, Superman & Lois is now the only DC production remaining at the CW

Meanwhile, a third pleaded: "@JamesGunn please move #SupermanAndLois #StreamOnMax because we don't want @TheCW @BSSchwartz to cut off the budgets in season 4, please James bring the show to MAX instead thank you very much."

Superman & Lois season three trailer

Following the announcement, Superman & Lois is now the only DC production remaining at the CW. Over the years, the network has canceled superhero shows including Stargirl, Batwoman, Arrow, and The Flash.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that Gotham Knights had been canceled after one season. Starring Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Misha Collins and Tyler DiChiara, the show follows Bruce Wayne's adopted son, Turner Hayes, as he investigates the murder of his father.

The series first premiered in March 2023, with the season one finale scheduled to air on June 27. After getting off to a strong start, fans have been left furious at news of the show's cancelation.

"I can't believe #GothamKnights got cancelled! It instantly became my new favorite show, and there's so much more I need to know about these characters, and see them experience. Someone's gotta #SaveGothamKnights it's just gotta continue somehow," tweeted one.

"My heart is still breaking! I loved all of these shows! #GothamKnights is a wonderful show! From a talented cast to the creative minds of the crew. Please #SaveGothamKnights," agreed a second.