GMB star Kate Garraway causes chaos as phone goes off on-air

Kate Garraway caused a little chaos in the Good Morning Britain studio on Thursday after her mobile phone went off during the show.

The journalist's co-stars, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, who were hosting the programme, were interviewing former spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Rupert Read about whether climate protests are counter-productive when Kate's mobile started to ring.

Susanna was the first to notice the sound coming from Kate's side of the desk, remarking: "Sounds like we have a musical soundtrack."

© ITV Kate's phone went off during the show

The cameras quickly panned to Kate, who was scrambling to silence her phone. Turning away from the desk, she said: "I'm so sorry," before exclaiming: "It was on silent as well!"

Later on in the programme, the presenters discussed the amusing blunder. Turning to Kate, Ben said: "We're still talking about phone-gate by the way, have we managed to coordinate the technology?"

Explaining why her phone had gone off, Kate replied: "You know when they throw up memory videos? My goddaughter Gabby was coming up in a lovely selection that I couldn't turn down."

© ITV Viewers reacted to the amusing moment

Susanna chimed in: "We've been talking this morning about whether you would let your partner have access to your phone," before offering to change the settings on Kate's mobile.

The show's producers then began to play the sound of a phone ringing in the studio, prompting Kate to jokingly accuse the crew of gaslighting her.

"Gaslighting! Gaslighting!" the star exclaimed.

© ITV Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard hosted the show on Thursday

Ben quipped: "Gaslighting is when you haven't done something, but you did."

Folding her arms, Kate asked: "Shall I just leave?"

Viewers were quick to comment on the moment on Twitter and many couldn't help but notice the WHSmith vouchers tucked into the back of Kate's phone case.

One person wrote: "I like the fact that #KateGarraway has a WHSmith discount voucher tucked into the back of her phone #GMB," while another tweeted: "Susanna can you please [ask] Kate if we can use her WHSmith discount. It's on the back of her phone," adding a laughing emoji.

The amusing on-air gaffe comes amid an exciting time for Kate, who was recently awarded an MBE in recognition for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

© Alamy Kate was awarded an MBE in June

The broadcaster met Prince William at Windsor Castle in June and was joined by her husband Derek Draper, who was filled with pride as his wife went up to receive her honour.

Speaking to ITV, Kate said, "It's an incredible thing because I definitely don't feel I deserve it but it is something very special."

© Getty Kate was joined by her parents and husband Derek

"The whole event is very special, the Prince of Wales handles it beautifully. You're in with incredible people, who you hear the stories of. It's also lovely for my mum and dad, and for Derek to be here with the children. I didn't think it would be but you do feel very emotional - in a good way."