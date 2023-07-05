Sex Education's season four trailer just dropped – but it's bittersweet

Sex Education will return to Netflix for its fourth and final season. Scheduled to drop on September 21, fans have been patiently waiting for updates on the latest instalment – and after months of radio silence, the trailer has officially landed! Click the video below to see what Otis, Maeve and the rest of the students at Moordale Secondary School have been up to…

WATCH: Sex Education season four – trailer

Following the trailer's release across social media, fans have already reacted on Twitter, and while many are excited about the show's return, several were disappointed to learn that the fourth season would be its last. "Sad that it'll be over but still so giddy for one last season of drama and comedy #SexEducation," wrote one.

"I'm soooooooo sad it's the last one but I can't wait for season 4!!! #SexEducation," tweeted a second. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Hell Yeah....! They are Coming Back...The only thing that makes me sad is realising that this maybe the last season this September."

While the majority of the cast will be returning for season four, a few notable cast members have already announced their absence. Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) have all confirmed that they will not appear in the final series.

Alongside the trailer's debut, Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn has also addressed the decision to end the show after four seasons. Penning a heartfelt letter to fans, she explained:

"Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

"We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can't wait to share it with you."

What is season four of Sex Education about?

So, what can fans expect from the new season? Netflix has also released a synopsis for season four. It reads: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier—their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students—they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.

© Netflix Otis and Eric will have their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being…kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

© Netflix The fourth season will see Maeve at Wallace University in the US

"Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."