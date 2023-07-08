Dear reader, Bridgerton is returning for a third instalment this year and we can't wait to have the racy period drama back on our screens! Following on from the huge success of seasons one and two, the Shonda Rhimes-created phenomenon will focus on a new couple for season three and it seems there will be plenty of amazing moments to look out for in the new episodes.

Taking centre stage is Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. While neither character is a stranger to the show, fans are looking forward to seeing them both in a new light as their romance story comes to life.

Die-hard Bridgerton fans who have read the Julia Quinn novels will no doubt be aware of what's in store for Colin and Penelope, but it's likely the TV show will veer away from the book plot. Nevertheless, here are five moments that we're confident are going to be jaw-droppingly good to watch.

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's first kiss

Duh! An obvious one, but we just know that the first time that Colin and Penelope lock lips is going to be epic. Shonda Rhimes never misses when it comes to a couple's first moment of passion in Bridgerton. Think back to the Duke of Hastings' "I burn for you," or Anthony's: "You are the bane of my existence. And the object of all my desires." Swoon!

© Netflix Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3

The tension will be heightened with Colin and Penelope even further after Penelope overheard Colin uttering some unsavoury words about her at the end of season two; and, as the synopsis explains, both Colin and Penelope are going to come into their own looks wide in the third season – meaning they'll see each other in a whole new light. This leads us to…

Netflix shared the official photos for season three recently

The main character glow ups

The glow-ups! In the synopsis, it explains how Colin returns from his travels "with a new look and a serious sense of swagger." As for Penelope, she's decided now is the time to find a husband but is lacking in confidence.

In the book, it explains: "Penelope's mother refused to allow Penelope to choose her own clothing, and when she wasn't in the requisite white that most young ladies wore (and which of course didn't flatter her complexion one bit), she was forced to wear yellow and red and orange, all of which made her look perfectly wretched."

© Netflix We can't wait to see Penelope and Colin fall in love

However, it looks like for the new episodes, Penelope is given the freedom to wear clothes of her choice, and, judging by the stills, it's going to work in her favour.

Penelope's secret spreads through the Ton amid the feud with Eloise

She might be set for a blossoming romance this season, but Penelope could have trouble ahead as her feud with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) rumbles on. Eloise found out Penelope's big secret about being Lady Whistledown in season two and it's safe to say she wasn't best happy about it.

Not only that, the synopsis of the fourth book hints that Colin is set to find out more about her identity, too. So it's possible he'll find out the truth in season three.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 201 of Bridgerton

"But when Colin returns to London from a trip abroad he discovers nothing in his life is quite the same - especially Penelope Featherington!" the book explains.

"The girl haunting his dreams. But when he discovers that Penelope has secrets of her own, this elusive bachelor must decide... is she his biggest threat - or his promise of a happy ending?"

© Netflix Luke Newton will be back as Colin Bridgerton

Some racy scenes between the leading couple

It wouldn't be Bridgerton without some racy scenes. We don't yet know how the TV show will portray the couple getting hot and heavy, but the book indicates that the couple get cosy in a carriage.

What's more, Netflix released a still of Penelope and Colin sitting together in a carriage – perhaps a nod to what's to come?

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton

The introduction of Benedict's story

While viewers are thrilled about seeing 'Polin' come to fruition on screen, Bridgerton fans are only too aware that the third novel in the book series in fact focuses on one Benedict Bridgerton and his love story.

However, despite the Netflix show switching the order up, they have confirmed that season four will focus on his romance journey. This means that similar to Penelope and Colin at the end of season two, it's likely that viewers will be treated to a glimpse of a storyline ahead for Bridgerton.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton

In fact, eagle-eyed Bridgerton sleuths have already begun sharing their theories about what's ahead for the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, played by Luke Thompson.

Posting on Reddit, a fan pointed out that the sibling, is never without a drink in his hand on the show, writing: "Noticed that in s2, we rarely see him without a glass in his hand or under some drug influence.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Calam Lynch as Theo in episode 208 of Bridgerton

"Do you think it is leading somewhere? In the book, he was not shown to have any exceptional dependency on alcohol or drugs! I wonder how this part of him may be linked to his character arc and story." Another fan agreed, writing: "He is giving every red flag in the book. Jess Brownell also said that he would have an important storyline in S3." We can't wait to watch.